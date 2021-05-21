Tim Allen Refused to 'Kill Off' His Onscreen Wife on 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen will look back proudly at how Last Man Standing tackled the often polarizing topic of politics — by embracing the conversation. "It's funny that this group, left and right among us, we didn't like when we were told early on by both networks [ABC and Fox] that we might want to avoid talking about [politics]," the actor and comedian said Thursday during Fox's summer press day panel. "I loved that we all are the type of people who said, 'Well, screw that, we're going to talk about it anyway.' What I've always appreciated about this group is that we have a broad range of attitudes. We really pushed a little bit, and I really admire that."