newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Tim Allen Refused to 'Kill Off' His Onscreen Wife on 'Home Improvement'

By Courtney Fox
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Playing Tim "the tool man" Taylor on the sitcom Home Improvement is arguably one of Tim Allen's most iconic roles of all time. He was the ultimate family man on the popular ABC show and along with the rest of the cast managed to make it a timeless classic. It's crazy to think that after eight successful seasons, the network actually considered killing off Patricia Richardson's character Jill Taylor, one of the most beloved leading ladies on network television at the time.

www.wideopencountry.com
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Richardson
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Home Movie#Sitcom#Emmy#Abc#Golden Globe#Undue Influence#Tv Movie#Man#Entertainment Tonight#Gypsy#Double Trouble#Leading Ladies#Equalizer#Bethesda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesmadison

Last stand: Tim Allen says goodbye to hit Fox series

When “Last Man Standing” taped its last episode several weeks ago, cast members were grateful they finally got a chance to say goodbye. When the series was cancelled in 2017, there were no farewell parties, just a lot of shock that the No. 2 comedy on ABC wasn’t sticking around.
TV Seriestheubj.com

Tim Allen revealed about his agony fir letting go The Last Man Standing

Tim Allen has opened up about his torment in relinquishing The Last Man Standing. Also about what the political leanings of the show looked like in the background. Sole survivor is an American sitcom that has been running for a very long time, flaunting 9 seasons and almost 200 scenes. Allen stars as Mike Baxter, the overseer of promoting for Outside Man. A brandishing and chasing products store. Baxter attempts to keep up his masculine man persona and steadfast traditionalist perspectives in a family of ladies (spouse and three girls) who now and then will in general resistance against his goals and show to him the evolving times.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’: Tim Allen Reminds Fans a ‘Great and Funny’ Episode is On Tap

As fans prepare for an emotional farewell to “Last Man Standing,” Tim Allen wants you to remember there are still two episodes left. The all-time great funny man and actor took to social media to remind fans to tune in to tonight’s episode. The upcoming episode will be the final one before next week’s series finale. Allen has spoken out on more than one occasion about how much he will miss the show and his character. “Last Man Standing” fans feel the same exact way as their favorite show will soon be going off the air for good.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sounds Like Ending Last Man Standing Has Been Really Rough On Tim Allen

The month of May is always a sore spot for TV fanatics, with so many big season finales popping up in primetime and beyond. It's even worse when beloved shows are bowing out for good, which is the case with Tim Allen and Nancy Travis' Last Man Standing on Fox. The long-running sitcom will conclude on May 20 after nine seasons, and it sounds like saying farewell to the Baxters has had big impact on Tim Allen's mental and physical health.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’: Tim Allen Says He ‘Loved Working’ On the Show with Trailer for Finale

On Wednesday night, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen shared a teaser clip of tomorrow night’s episode, which is one of only two remaining episodes in the series. Allen is counting down the days just like fans of the sitcom. Thursday’s episode will set up the series finale, and then the show is done for good when it comes to new episodes. Many fans will have a void to fill in their TV watching once Last Man Standing goes off-air. However, there will always be re-runs we can go back and rewatch.
CelebritiesEW.com

Tim Allen looks back on how Last Man Standing tackled politics: 'We really pushed a little bit'

Tim Allen will look back proudly at how Last Man Standing tackled the often polarizing topic of politics — by embracing the conversation. "It's funny that this group, left and right among us, we didn't like when we were told early on by both networks [ABC and Fox] that we might want to avoid talking about [politics]," the actor and comedian said Thursday during Fox's summer press day panel. "I loved that we all are the type of people who said, 'Well, screw that, we're going to talk about it anyway.' What I've always appreciated about this group is that we have a broad range of attitudes. We really pushed a little bit, and I really admire that."
TV Seriesnexttv.com

Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Wraps on Fox May 20

Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing ends May 20. It will have 194 episodes and three seasons on Fox, after six on ABC. Allen plays Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by females. Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Hector Elizondo and Christoph Sanders are also in the cast.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’: Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter Parts with an Iconic Possession in Final Episode of Show

It’s a sad time in entertainment, as the clock is ticking on one of the past decade’s best sitcoms, Last Man Standing. May 20 marks the final episode of the long-running show, which has seen a lot over the years. From first airing on ABC to its revival on FOX and a multitude of cast members leaving and coming in, it’s hard to believe the Baxter family’s story is coming to an end.
TV & VideosPosted by
Wide Open Country

John-Boy's Real Life Girlfriend Played His Love Interest on 'The Waltons'

Despite taking place during the Great Depression, at its core, the classic TV series The Waltons was all about love. From the relationships among family members to their love stories throughout the course of the show, there was always a focus on romance and matters of the heart. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that John-Boy, played by young heartthrob Richard Thomas, brought his real-life girlfriend Sian Barbara Allen to play his love interest on the series.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Tim Allen Says He Experienced "Health Problems" Ahead of 'Last Man Standing' Finale

Few celebrities have reached the status that Tim Allen has. Maybe you grew up watching every new episode of Home Improvement (and constantly trying to perfect that iconic grunt). Maybe you’ll always think of him as the voice of Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear. Maybe you’ve been watching him every week for the past several years on Last Man Standing or Assembly Required. Maybe you just really love those Pure Michigan commercials.
TV SeriesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Home Improvement’ Secrets Fans Don’t Know About

The hit sitcom, Home Improvement showed the world the glorious comedic styles of Tim Allen. The show aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999 with a total of 204 half-hour episodes spanning over eight seasons. In the ’90s, Home Improvement became one of the most-watched sitcoms in the United States, winning multiple awards.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Shares Heartfelt Clip of Tim Allen’s Character Mike Baxter and His Daughter Mandy’s Relationship

With the series finale coming up in just four days, Last Man Standing shared a touching scene between Tim Allen and his daughter on the sitcom. On Thursday, Last Man Standing will come to an end after nine seasons on television. Allen’s character Mike Baxter, his wife, and their three daughters are bringing things to a close after nearly a decade of laughs. Yet the show meant much more than just a chuckle or two to its fans.