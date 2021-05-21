Tim Allen Refused to 'Kill Off' His Onscreen Wife on 'Home Improvement'
Playing Tim "the tool man" Taylor on the sitcom Home Improvement is arguably one of Tim Allen's most iconic roles of all time. He was the ultimate family man on the popular ABC show and along with the rest of the cast managed to make it a timeless classic. It's crazy to think that after eight successful seasons, the network actually considered killing off Patricia Richardson's character Jill Taylor, one of the most beloved leading ladies on network television at the time.www.wideopencountry.com