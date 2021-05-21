newsbreak-logo
Former MLB catcher Erik Kratz makes bombshell allegations of sign-stealing against NL team

By Mark Powell
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer MLB catcher Erik Kratz made it perfectly clear the Houston Astros were not the only team stealing signs in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Kratz, who retired from MLB after last season at age 40, is relatively unfiltered at this point. The former Phillies, Pirates, Blue Jays, Royals, Astros, Yankees, Brewers, Giants and Rays (that’s a mouthful) catcher spoke with YES’ ‘Curtain Call’ podcast earlier this week about the continued presence of sign-stealing in baseball.

Person
Erik Kratz
