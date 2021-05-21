newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

QB Brett Hundley Update: How Was His Dallas Cowboys Visit?

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKXAz_0a7OxiTm00

FRISCO - "I believe in Brett Hundley,'' coach Mike McCarthy said a few years ago, when both were in Green Bay.

Now, with McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys in need of a QB to serve as the No. 2 guy behind star Dak Prescott, is it time for McCarthy to believe again?

Hundley visited The Star on Friday for a workout but came and left without a deal being done, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

The Cowboys will have the ankle-surgery-rehabbing Prescott on the field next week here at The Star as their offseason program marches on. But the team lacks any combination of talent and experience behind him.

Could Hundley, 27, change that?

McCarthy presumably supervised the free-agency visit from Hundley, and while there is no contract yet, maybe the Cowboys will settle in on the former Packers (and Cardinals) backup to be their No. 2 guy.

Vet backup Jeff Driskel recently visited The Star, but the two sides did not strike a deal. Driskel has signed with the Houston Texans. Meanwhile. ... Robert Griffin III this week "liked'' our series of tweets suggesting that he merits Dallas consideration.

Is Hundley “better” than Driskel? Is Hundley better than Griffin?

Hundley certainly has experience in McCarthy’s offense. A 2015 fifth-round Green Bay pick, Hundley spent four years with the Packers working behind Aaron Rodgers.

Hundley, a 6-3, 226-pound UCLA product, has nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career.

Dak’s present backups are Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on the roster. The Cowboys also included ex-Ohio State starter J.T. Barrett and Illinois State’s Brady Davis at last week’s rookie minicamp, but they were here as practice arms.

Dallas needs more than that. … and the search continues.

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
283
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers#Houston#Cardinals#Texans#Ohio State#Illinois State#Cowboyssi Com#Dallas Consideration#Coach Mike Mccarthy#Star Dak Prescott#Frisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

WR Simi Fehoko Reveals Incredible Dallas Cowboys Goals

FRISCO - Who is Simi Fehoko? The Dallas Cowboys' fifth-round selection (179th overall) in the 2021 NFL draft with sky-high expectations. "With my God-given abilities and skills, there's no reason I can't be the best receiver in this draft class, if not the league," Fehoko said via DallasCowboys.com. The former...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Top 5 Future Needs In 2022 NFL Draft

I promise you that the Dallas Cowboys are already looking forward to the 2022 NFL Draft. And that’s not because they think they got some things wrong last weekend. No, they’re looking ahead because all of the other NFL teams are looking ahead, too. It’s that kind of business. So,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule release preview

The Dallas Cowboys like the rest of the NFL are waiting for the NFL schedule release and I think there are a few notes to pay close attention to. Yes, like many others I will be looking to see which games to attend in person but there are some interesting points to watch out for.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

BREAKING: Cowboys Decline On Vander Esch Contract, Explain Why

FRISCO - Leighton Vander Esch has been informed by the Dallas Cowboys that the club will not be picked up the fifth-year option on his current deal - but the Cowboys have told him, via agent Ron Slavin, that they hope to sign the linebacker to a contract extension before the current deal expires in 2022.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys New Jersey Debate: Jaylon Smith Gets Tony Romo's No. 9

FRISCO - Two of the Dallas Cowboys' most recognizable - and maybe polarizing - players of this era are crossing paths at Intersection No. 9. Jaylon Smith is making a jersey switch, moving from No. 54 to No. 9, with ESPN reporting that the linebacker will "pay close to mid-six figures'' to buy out the current inventory of 54's on the NFL shelves. Smith apparently got the OK from its most famous owner, former QB Tony Romo.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys news: Dallas took a look at some backup QBs this weekend

The Cowboys have been taking a look at some longshot QBs at rookie minicamp. “It’s been definitely different,” said Barrett, who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2014. “I would say I’ve been at a couple of places. My longest stint was New Orleans when I first came on in 2018-19. Then a snapshot of camp in Seattle, went back to New Orleans in the 2019 season and towards the end of that season went to Pittsburgh for a week. Got signed on for the next season then COVID happened.”
NFLYardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Full NFL Schedule Details

The full NFL schedule is being released on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT ... and here we go ... The Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys have a series of high-profile meetings, starting in Week 1. ... a fun Thanksgiving session ... and an NFC East-heavy slate to close a 2021 NFL season that Cowboys Nation hopes continues into the playoffs.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Is Mark Murphy the Villain of Green Bay’s Issues?

Leadership starts at the top. The Green Bay Packers are unique in the NFL. They have no true owner. There is no Jerry Jones to answer to. The team is owned by the city and the fans and overseen by a board of directors. They are a publicly owned franchise with more than 360,000 stockholders. No one is allowed to hold more than 200,000 of those shares, either.
NFLESPN

Cowboys face decisions in 2022: Jaylon Smith or Leighton Vander Esch

FRISCO, Texas -- When Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy got together with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn last Friday morning, they began dreaming up ideas for the best way to use their 2021 first-round draft pick, linebacker Micah Parsons. "We were starting to plan packages and personnel groups," McCarthy said. "We...
NFLYardbarker

Julio Jones In Dallas? Rumors Trigger Cowboys NFL Trade Odds

Julio Jones in Dallas? So it seems. Julio Jones associated with the Dallas Cowboys? Not what it seems. News broke this week in Atlanta that the Falcons would like to part ways with their iconic wide receiver, setting in motion an avalanche of speculation and gossip. One piece of news...
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Micah Parsons entertained the Dallas press Friday: His thoughts on Jerry Jones, his role with the Cowboys, more

Micah Parsons got his first real look at life under the microscope with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. Parsons, the Penn State All-American linebacker who was picked No. 12 overall Thursday night by the Cowboys, participated in a Friday press conference in Dallas and he shared the podium with owner Jerry Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy and Stephen Jones, Jerry’s son and the Cowboys’ chief operating officer and executive vice president.