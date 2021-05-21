newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Q&A: Bringing national experience to regional solar market

By Kelly Busche
finance-commerce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian White started his company Nokomis Energy around four years ago when he noticed a shift in the solar energy industry — a change that came with a business opportunity. Larger solar developers were pulling out of the industry due to narrowing revenue and increasing project difficulty. White had experience doing this work on a national scale, and launched his own company to provide national experience to a regional market.

finance-commerce.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Efficiency#Energy Market#Solar Panels#Solar Technology#Solar Capacity#Q A#Nokomis Energy#Xcel Energy#Clean Energy Economy Mn#Community Solar Sites#Larger Solar Developers#National Experience#Renewable Energy Sources#Sustainability#Business#175 Watt Panels#Utilities#Electricity#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryNew Haven Register

International firm to buy power from New Mexico wind farms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based renewable energy company that is building a collection of wind farms in New Mexico announced Monday that an international firm has signed a 15-year deal to purchase power from the development. Pattern Energy did not disclose the value of the transaction with Uniper but...
Energy IndustryDetroit News

Solar power costs surge after a decade of decline

A key selling point that made solar energy the fastest-growing power source in the world — rapidly decreasing costs — has hit a speed bump. Solar module prices have risen 18% since the start of the year after falling by 90% over the previous decade. The reversal, fueled by a quadrupling in the cost of the key raw material polysilicon, threatens to delay projects and slow uptake of solar power just as several major governments are finally throwing their weight behind it in an effort to slow climate change.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Four Principles to Reform Federal Policy and Unlock Clean Energy Innovation

By Jacquie Ashmore Climate requires the federal government to step up its game on energy innovation—working with industry to reduce risk, accelerate technology commercialization, and promote manufacturing (“innovate here, manufacture here”). From July 27-August 7, 2020, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) convened a series of virtual workshops on Enhancing Federal Clean Energy..
Energy Industryprunderground.com

Aurora Solar Raises $250 Million to Digitize Solar Installations

Aurora Solar, the industry’s leading software platform for solar sales and design, today announced it has closed a $250 million Series C funding round led by Coatue, with follow-on participation from existing investors ICONIQ Capital, Energize Ventures, and Fifth Wall. In just over two years, Aurora Solar has raised more...
Energy IndustryCapital Journal

Energy transition needs U.S. mining revolution

“Today, the data shows a looming mismatch between the world’s strengthened climate ambitions and the availability of critical minerals that are essential to realizing those ambitions,” says Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yet the U.S. and the world are in the midst of a great...
Energy IndustrySeattle Times

Solar power’s decade of falling costs is thrown into reverse

A key selling point that made solar energy the fastest-growing power source in the world — rapidly decreasing costs — has hit a speed bump. Solar module prices have risen 18% since the start of the year after falling by 90% over the previous decade. The reversal, fueled by a quadrupling in the cost of the key raw material polysilicon, threatens to delay projects and slow uptake of solar power just as several major governments are finally throwing their weight behind it in an effort to slow climate change.
Virginia StateSFGate

Sigora Solar Launches Virginia's Green Business Alliance To Reach Climate Goals with Fellow Community Leaders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Sigora Solar (http://sigorasolar.com), a top 25 US solar company and the largest residential and commercial solar company in Virginia, joined Community Climate Collaborative (C3) and 15 fellow business leaders in the community to launch a Green Business Alliance (GBA) in a recent press conference with Governor Northam. The GBA, consisting of more than 2,300 members of the Central Virginia business community, has established a significant goal to reduce emissions by 45% over the next 4 years.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Natural Power advises Cloncreen Wind Farm

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has supported Bank of Ireland and the European Investment Bank (EIB) as lenders technical advisor to reach financial close for the 75.6MW, 21-turbine, Cloncreen Wind Farm in County Offaly, Ireland. The project achieved financial close in May 2021 with Natural Power...
Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Trina Solar Delivers First 210 Modules to North American Market

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a provider of photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy solutions, says its first batch of Trina Solar 210 mm cells and Vertex modules have shipped from the company’s overseas factory in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam. This shipment marks Trina Solar’s commencement of the full-capacity delivery of its high-power...
Energy IndustryElko Daily Free Press

Commentary: The electricity grid isn’t ready for the EV revolution

America’s energy future will be shaped to a significant degree by two new tensions that are rapidly converging. A massive number of electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be populating our roads, but our nation’s electric grid is woefully unprepared to supply the additional capacity required to fuel these vehicles. Even this summer, the entire Western electricity grid is facing the threat of blackouts for lack of adequate supply. If our transportation future is transitioning toward electric, something has to give.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Goodyear plans two solar power projects

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Resource Innovations Welcomes Nexant to the Team, Creating a Powerful Organization to Drive Energy Innovation and Diversity. OPINION: How many times will we pay for a still-not-working Bellefonte Nuclear Plant?. CIM Group’s Aquamarine, 250-megawatt Solar Photovoltaic Project at Westlands Solar Park, Set to...
Brookings, SDsdstate.edu

Data-driven model helps orchestrate traditional, renewable energy

Two SDSU power systems researchers are developing statistical models that will help orchestrate the integration of renewable energy into the electricity grid. Associate professor Reinaldo Tonkoski and assistant professor Tim Hansen of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science have developed a data-driven model to determine the output of inverter-based renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines and solar panels, and subsequently a control system that helps them “play well” with traditional power sources.
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

The net-zero energy transition requires a $5.2 trillion investment

The U.K. is the fourth most attractive country in the world for investing in renewable energy projects, according to EY's latest ranking, which estimates global renewables capacity investment surged to its second-highest level last year despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis. In 2020 global renewable energy capacity investments...