Wintrust Business Lunch 5/21/21: Economic indicators show signs of robust growth, how companies can benefit from the employee retention credit, and Navy Pier announces a full reopening
Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the strong PMI numbers and what that means for the overall economic outlook, why first quarter earnings have been blowing past estimates and why the stock market isn’t the best indicator for the health of the economy.wgnradio.com