With the growth in the gaming and esports sectors in India, a lot of brands have started tapping into this industry to cash out on the popularity of players. Not just that, today gaming and esports have become a viable career option in India and many players are pursuing it professionally. To make a successful career in gaming and esports one needs to enhance and market it the right way. This is where the gaming talent management company comes in the picture, and Trinity gaming is one of them.