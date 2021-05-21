Dr. Frey Donates Surgery Equipment to Horizon Health Foundation
(Paris, IL)—Dr. Marilyn Frey recently made a generous gift to the Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois that enhances patient care. Dr. Frey has been a longtime donor and supporter of Horizon Health. Her recent donation supported the purchase of a Sedline Regional Oximeter. The device, produced by Masimo medical device company, provides more complete monitoring of the brain. It allows clinicians to constantly monitor blood flow and oxygenation under anesthesia.www.myradiolink.com