The Stars and Stripes 5k to benefit the Anthony Sheehan Memorial Scholarship will be held July 3rd. The race will start and end at the 19th Street Dairy Queen in Mattoon. All runners will get a t-shirt, patriotic goody bag and a DQ Star Kiss treat at the finish line. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. You can sign up at raceentry.com.