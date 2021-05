In honor of Mother’s Day this month I would like to provide some legal guidance for Mothers. Mothers are always busy doing several different things for her family whether its laundry and housekeeping or grocery shopping or driving children to and from school and/or activities. No matter how busy Mothers are with their daily tasks, they are dedicated to the needs of their children. Mothers also want their children to remember to look after each other and to live in peace with each other even after their death.