newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Air Jordan 1 Low Meets A Crater Construction

nicekicks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNike’s continued sustainability effort “Move to Zero” has hit the Air Jordan 1 Low with its Crater construction. A recycled black mesh constructs the upper with “Shadow” overlays on the mudguard, laces, heel. Nike’s Grind rubber is used on the Swooshes, which uses scrap and manufacturing materials to be repurposed on new sneakers. Blue stitching is overlaid around the internal heel counter with the classic “Wings” logo adorned on the back. A white speckled Crater midsole is utilized with the Grind rubber completing the outsole.

www.nicekicks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan 1#Nike Inc#Wings#Construction#Blue Stitching#Laces#Heel#Retail Price#Shadow#Sustainability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 12 “Utility Black”

The Air Jordan 12 may be widely-overshadowed by other models within Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line, but it consistently delivers styles perfect for old and new fans alike. For its latest ensemble, the 25-year-old design has abandoned the icy blue and “Varsity Red” it’s donned throughout the first four months of 2021 in favor of an understated “Utility Black/Bright Crimson/White” color palette.
Aerospace & Defensestraatosphere.com

This week’s drops: Air Jordan 1 Shadow 2.0

Here’s your complete guide to all the sneakers coming out, including the Air Jordan 1 Shadow 2.0. Nike puts an alternate spin on a classic Air Jordan 1 colorway, creating the Shadow 2.0. It drops alongside the Grey Day New Balance kicks, Slam Jam x New Balance 991 and more.
Los Angeles, CAmodern-notoriety.com

First Look at the Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Desert Moss”

Following a reveal of the “Taupe Haze” colorway, we now have a first look at the “Desert Moss” Union x Air Jordan 4, the second colorway releasing this year in celebration of the Los Angeles shop’s 30th anniversary. Desert Moss, Turquoise Blue, and Dark Iris all come together for a...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Tyler Adams and the Air Jordan 4 "Mist Blue"

For Tyler Adams, sneakers are everything. Growing up in Wappinger, New York, on the eastern bank of the Hudson River, the 22-year-old first realized his deep connection with footwear on the playground during his time at elementary school over a decade ago. After switching allegiances from adidas to Nike early on, Adams grew a particular fondness of the epochal Jordan Brand — a label he’s since based his shoe collection around.
kicksonfire.com

Release Update: Air Jordan 4 Lightning 2021 Pushed Back

It was recently rumored that the Air Jordan 4 Lightning would be returning on August 7th. That is no longer the case as the latest update now suggests that the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 4 will be pushed back a few weeks. First released back in 2006, the 2021 version of...
kicksonfire.com

Official Images: Air Jordan 4 Golf NRG ACG

The latest Air Jordan 4 Golf pays tribute to the Nike ACG line. Said to be releasing in the coming weeks, here are official images of the Air Jordan 4 Golf NRG ACG. Looking to break some necks, the Air Jordan 4 Golf NRG ACG comes dressed in a Teal ripstop nylon upper paired up with the Purple netting and trail laces. Breaking up the tonal look of the upper is the Black detailing, Orange on the branding and insoles, White midsole and translucent spiked outsole.
kicksonfire.com

Release Date: Air Jordan 4 Golf Apricot Agate

A new golf iteration of the Air Jordan 4 will be making its debut in a few days. Dressed for the season, here are official images of the Air Jordan 4 Golf Apricot Agate. The golf iteration of the Air Jordan 4 comes dressed in a Sail and Apricot Agate color scheme. Defining details include a Pink seersucker upper paired up with Sail details throughout. Other details on the sneaker include the White midsole atop a Pink translucent spiked outsole. Pink Jumpman branding on the tongue tags, insoles and heel tabs, Sail-colored netting and laces round out the main features of the Air Jordan 4 Golf Apricot Agate.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" Release Date Confirmed

One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is a shoe that first came out back in the mid-90s and it immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its classy design. Over the last few decades, we have seen a plethora of great colorways make their way to the market, including the "Cool Grey" offering which came out about 20 years ago. It's a model that fans have been dying to have back and this year, Jumpman is set to turn that dream into a reality.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Twist"

Jordan Brand‘s Summer 2021 retro collection is rife with tweaked takes on classic styles, one of which is the Air Jordan 12 “Twist.” Offering a crisp white and black color scheme enhanced by vibrant metallic red accents, the “Twist” serves as an elevated homage to the Chicago Bulls‘ white uniforms — and now we’ve been given our most detailed look yet at its construction thanks to Instagram leak account Sneakertigger.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 4 White Oreo Debuting in July

Originally slated to arrive next month, the Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo” is now suggested to drop in July instead, according to sources. In the meantime, more new images have surfaced online as it’s just one of the many notable drops from Jordan Brand this summer. Overall, the sneaker’s colorway is inspired by the Air Jordan 4 “Oreo” but in a pristine makeover.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

Buy the Air Jordan 1 KO Chicago 2021 Right Here

Following the original 1986 release and the last retro in 2014, the classic Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” has returned to store shelves once more after seven years. Overall, this 2021 retro essentially mimics the sneaker’s OG makeup and construction. The model bears the signature white canvas to comprises its base, alongside red overlays. Additionally, contrasting black leather Swooshes and ankle collars round out the classic Chicago theme.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Tan Suedes And Corduroy Cover This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low

With talks about a Travis Scott and fragment Air Jordan 1 Low in the works and newly-surfaced images of a “Reversed Shattered Backboard”-reminiscent Air Jordan 1 Low OG, the low top proposition may be headed towards a renaissance after a long while in its higher counterpart’s shadow. Adding to a steadily growing roster of impressive colorways is a women’s exclusive that mixes suedes and corduroys in a tan-based color scheme.
Designers & Collectionskicksonfire.com

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low Arrives This Fall

Slated to make its debut this Fall season, here is our latest look at the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low. Utilizing the same colors used on the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High, this highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low collab starts off with White leather on the toe and side panels that are then offset by the Black leather on the eyestay, midfoot, toe, and the medial Swooshes. Giving it that Fragment vibes are the Royal Blue hits on the ankle/heel, inner liner, and the rubber outsole. Standout details include the large reverse Sail Swooshes on the lateral sides, light orange nylon tongues with Nike Air, Cactus Jack, and fragment design branding, co-branded heels, and the signature fragment barcode text in black on the medial midsoles.
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

First Look at the “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Air Jordan 1 Low makes its return in its OG form in 2021 with colorways such as the “Neutral Grey” and “Ghost Green.” Also on the way is an orange, white, and black colorway, the classic “Shattered Backboard” colors. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shattered Backboard” features a...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Thoughts on the Air Jordan 12 Twist?

The Air Jordan 12 “Twist” should be on your must-cop list since it’s a quintessential summer silhouette. Sporting a clean all-white leather construction overall, it’s complemented with hits of University Red notably on the upper eyelets, miniature branded side panels, heels, and frontal portion of its outsole. Finally, pops of black throughout and a white rubber outsole tops off the pristine design.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Neutral Grey Debuting Next Month

Following the release of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey,” the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Neutral Grey” is now given a closer look as it’s slated to debut this summer. An essential model for the warm months, the sneaker sports a clean white leather construction with subtle grey suede overlays for the Swooshes and branded heel tabs unlike the recent aforementioned 1985 retro. Finally, an extra set of grey laces, a white midsole and grey rubber outsole tops off the clean offering.
Chicago, ILsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” Releases Tomorrow

Although the Air Jordan 1 KO Chicago has been re-released several times, it hasn’t been seen since 2014. The canvas-clad classic is finally making its return tomorrow, in full Chicago glory. As with the first pair released in 1986, the design exhibits a color scheme that’s strikingly similar to that...
Apparelnicekicks.com

Jordan Brand Set To Bring A Bright Yellow Air Jordan 1 Low This Year

With the summer months quickly approaching, Jordan Brand is set to drop a sunny, bright yellow Air Jordan 1 Low. Much like the latest Air Jordan 1 Low, this take also brings in summer-ready color hues. While not as customary to see vibrant colors within their lineup, this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low opts for an eye-popping monochromatic look. Constructed with a leather upper, this Air Jordan 1 Low stays true to its appearance; its contrast derives from only different shades of Yellow and Gold overlaying panels throughout the model. Its overarching color scheme is subtly complimented as it sits atop a white midsole.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Chicago" Offers Unique Opportunity For Collectors

Jumpman has a ton of great shoes coming out this year and at times, it can be hard to keep track of all of the releases. It's easy to miss out on a shoe you really want, but thankfully, eBay has you covered. For those who might be concerned about where the shoes are coming from, eBay has its very own Authenticity Guarantee which ensures all eligible sneakers are thoroughly inspected by third-party authenticators at Sneaker Con. They authenticate every shoe before it's shipped out to the buyers. If you are a seller, eBay makes things especially easy thanks to their policy that sees no seller fees on shoes over $100 USD.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Pollen" Dropping Earlier Than Expected

It's well-documented that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the best Jumpman shoes to ever be released. Of course, it was the first signature shoe ever worn by Michael Jordan and it seems likely that this shoe will be a fan favorite for years to come. With so much hype behind the silhouette, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand is pumping out as many colorways of the sneaker as possible.