The Air Jordan 1 Low Meets A Crater Construction
Nike’s continued sustainability effort “Move to Zero” has hit the Air Jordan 1 Low with its Crater construction. A recycled black mesh constructs the upper with “Shadow” overlays on the mudguard, laces, heel. Nike’s Grind rubber is used on the Swooshes, which uses scrap and manufacturing materials to be repurposed on new sneakers. Blue stitching is overlaid around the internal heel counter with the classic “Wings” logo adorned on the back. A white speckled Crater midsole is utilized with the Grind rubber completing the outsole.www.nicekicks.com