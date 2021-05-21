newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Decisions by DeRozan, Pop loom large over Spurs’ offseason

By Jeff McDonald
expressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2018, DeMar DeRozan joined the Spurs against his will. The All-Star guard wanted to remain in Toronto, the only NBA home he had known. Truth be told, the Spurs would have preferred that too. DeRozan was the centerpiece of the return package in a trade the Spurs didn’t...

www.expressnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Person
Gorgui Dieng
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Rudy Gay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loom#Free Agents#Raptors#Team Player#North American#L A Clippers#Back Derozan#Spurs Fans#Superstar Kawhi Leonard#Nba Free Agency#Player Options#Salary Cap Room#Playoff Dream#Coaching Team Usa#Memphis#Center Jakob Poeltl#Toronto#Tokyo#Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Teams Best Positioned for 2021 NBA Free Agency

While not star-heavy, the 2021 free-agent class does offer plenty of former All-Stars and high-level starters for teams that have kept their cap space open. Having money to spend doesn't necessarily mean a franchise is one of the ones best positioned to win free agency, however. The Oklahoma City Thunder could have up to $61.4 million in space, yet have begun a total youth movement that veterans may want to avoid for at least a year or two.
NBACelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum scores 60, leads Boston Celtics to incredible 32-point comeback over San Antonio Spurs, 143-140

What initially had the look of a truly embarrassingly defeat for the Boston Celtics turned into one of the most incredible games of the 2020-2021 NBA season, an overtime thriller that saw the Boston topple the San Antonio Spurs, 143-140. After trailing by as many as 32 points in the second quarter, the Celtics launched into one of the most impressive comebacks the franchise has ever seen, battling back behind a colossal 42-point third quarter to help force an improbable overtime period.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 20 in loss

DeRozan scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in a 116-111 loss to Miami on Wednesday. It was yet another strong offensive performance for DeRozan, who's scored 20-plus points and recorded seven-plus assists in three straight games. The high-scoring forward has averaged 29.7 points (on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 96.9 percent shooting from the line), 8.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game across his last three games.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Unavailable Saturday

DeRozan (rest) will miss Saturday's game against the Suns, Ty Jager reports. DeRozan is set to sit out of Saturday's game as the Spurs have officially clinched the 10th seed in the Western Conference. With DeRozan out, expect Devin Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop to see an extended amount of playing time.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Sixers will pursue Kyle Lowry again

Lowry not getting traded at the March 25 deadline was quite a surprise, but it wasn’t for lack of trying on the part of the Toronto front office. But as team president Masai Ujiri made clear back then, the Raptors still have an incredibly high opinion of Lowry and his game that — as they saw it — wasn’t properly reflected in the offers that came their way. Yet among the three teams known to be in hot pursuit of Lowry back then — the Lakers, Miami and Philadelphia — only the Heat are in a financial position to possibly sign Lowry outright this summer. Sources say the Sixers still plan on pursuing him by way of a possible sign-and-trade. While they added George Hill at the deadline in lieu of Lowry, only $1.2 million of his $10 million salary for next season is guaranteed, and the deal expires at that point. The Lowry interest remains very strong there.
NBAnumberfire.com

Rudy Gay starting for Spurs on Sunday in place of DeMar DeRozan (rest)

San Antonio Spurs point guard Rudy Gay is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Gay gets the start on Sunday with the Spurs missing several of their usual starters including DeMar DeRozan (rest). Our models expect him to play 27.1 minutes against the 76ers. Gay's...
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Off injury report

DeRozan (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Phoenix, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports. DeRozan was rested in Saturday's front end of the back-to-back, but it looks like he'll return Sunday. The veteran may not see his normal workload considering that San Antonio is locked into the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#577San Antonio Spurs#578Utah Jazz

The Jazz host the Spurs Monday night in the first of two straight meetings between these teams this week. The Jazz won the first matchup of the season in a blowout 130-109 on January third. The Jazz look to continue their push for the best record in the Western Conference...
NBAFrankfort Times

Popovich misses game to attend Duncan's Hall enshrinement

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Gregg Popovich took Saturday off, for good reason. There was no way he was going to miss Tim Duncan’s enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Spurs played Saturday afternoon without their head coach, after Popovich made the decision to fly to Connecticut to see...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buy into Dejounte Murray rookie cards before everyone else does

A lot of avid basketball fans expected the San Antonio Spurs to just cruise along the regular season and miss the playoffs like they did last year. Rightfully so, because DeMar DeRozan can’t be the lone star to carry his team consisting of young and unproven players. And with the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge, it only makes sense for the Spurs to lay low in a conference loaded with powerhouse franchises.
NBAFiveThirtyEight

How DeMar DeRozan Has Kept A Young Spurs Squad Afloat

In 2018, when San Antonio acquired DeMar DeRozan from Toronto in exchange for eventual 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs’ dynasty appeared to be on its way out. San Antonio managed to make the 2019 playoffs after a furious midseason rally, tying the NBA’s all-time longest postseason streak at 22 seasons,1 but then finished the 2019-20 season at 32-39 and in 11th place in the Western Conference, out of the playoffs.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics – Game #62

Ouch. After a first half in which the San Antonio Spurs played outstanding basketball to build a lead that swelled to as high as 32 points, the Boston Celtics roared back after halftime to confiscate a 143-140 victory. After their phenomenal start, the Spurs let up and never rediscovered their first half magic.
NBAperutribune.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: The Boston Celtics Could Create A Powerful Big Three With DeMar DeRozan

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics are a team that could try and make some moves during the offseason. Despite making the Eastern Conference Finals once again during the bubble last season, the Boston Celtics have been an inconsistent team this season, which has caused them to be the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, despite finishing 3rd last season.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Spurs outlast Wizards in OT, end Washington’s streak at 8

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime on Monday night, ending Washington’s season-best eight-game winning streak. DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neither team led by more than three...
NBAPounding The Rock

Spurs RFA and FA decisions’ predictions.

This offseason, 8 of the Spurs player will be either FA or RFA. The team is struggling to make the playoff for the second season in a row but with Pop still at the helm, they will probably continue to try to reach them next season. That goal will impact the decision on those 8 players.