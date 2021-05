The University of Maine is doing a tick study this summer. They are looking for people with wooded land in Kennebec, Androscoggin, Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, and York Counties. According to centralmaine.com the wooded area needs to be between 5 and 1,000 acres. They will give you the tools you need and the training for what they need. You will go out to your woods and drag a special cloth and collect the ticks. It helps scientists understand more about tick-borne illness in different areas of Maine. You will get to know more about the ticks on your land.