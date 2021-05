A house in Ocean Hammock was the top real estate transaction for the week of April 8-14 in Flagler County in the Multiple Listing Service. 57 Cinnamon Beach Way LLC, of Palm Coast, sold 57 Cinnamon Beach Way to John and Jodie Armstrong, of Ocala, for $1,125,000. Built in 2019, the house is a 5/6 and has a swimming pool and 3,627 square feet. Following is a partial list of other transactions for the week.