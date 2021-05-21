Nike Brings Their Crater Tech To An Understated Air Jordan 1 Mid
Nike’s sustainability initiative “Move to Zero” has hit the Air Jordan 1 Low Crater, and there will be an Air Jordan 1 Mid Crater to go along with it. Recycled black mesh is utilized on most of the upper with black suede on the toe box, lace overlays, and ankle flap. Nike’s Grind rubber, which uses scrap materials from manufacturing and end-of-life footwear, is utilized for the Swoosh with blue stitching sewn over the internal heel counter. The white speckled midsole uses Crater Foam, made of recycled materials, and Grind rubber on the outsole.www.nicekicks.com