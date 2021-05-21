Nike Brings Their Crater Tech To An Understated Air Jordan 1 Mid

Another eye-catching option of the Nike Waffle Racer Crater is here for the spring season as we bring you official images of the new “Bleached Aqua” pair. The low cut model from Nike is made from at least 20% recycled materials and comes blanketed in a vibrant Bleached Aqua all over the nylon upper while Speed Yellow lands on the leather Swooshes, heel tabs, and the stitching by the toe. Additional details include a grey suede on the toe and heel, white on the laces, tongue, and inner liner, a light blue midsole with speckling, and a colorful Nike Grind rubber outsole. Look for this women’s colorway of the Nike Waffle Racer Crater to release in the near future for a price tag of $100.