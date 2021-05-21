newsbreak-logo
Bicycles

Nike Brings Their Crater Tech To An Understated Air Jordan 1 Mid

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNike’s sustainability initiative “Move to Zero” has hit the Air Jordan 1 Low Crater, and there will be an Air Jordan 1 Mid Crater to go along with it. Recycled black mesh is utilized on most of the upper with black suede on the toe box, lace overlays, and ankle flap. Nike’s Grind rubber, which uses scrap materials from manufacturing and end-of-life footwear, is utilized for the Swoosh with blue stitching sewn over the internal heel counter. The white speckled midsole uses Crater Foam, made of recycled materials, and Grind rubber on the outsole.

Beauty & FashionSole Collector

'Utility' Air Jordan 12 Is Reportedly Releasing in August

Although Jordan Brand has already unveiled many Air Jordans it plans on releasing this summer, there are a few pairs that were left out of the initial preview. According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 12 “Utility” pictured here will be joining the lineup. The account also provided a first look at the forthcoming release, which showcases a predominantly black color scheme with full-grain leather serving as the base of the upper and suede working its way onto the infrared-accented mudguard. Breaking up the look is the grey speckled outsole underneath.
Apparelnicekicks.com

Jordan Brand Set To Bring A Bright Yellow Air Jordan 1 Low This Year

With the summer months quickly approaching, Jordan Brand is set to drop a sunny, bright yellow Air Jordan 1 Low. Much like the latest Air Jordan 1 Low, this take also brings in summer-ready color hues. While not as customary to see vibrant colors within their lineup, this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low opts for an eye-popping monochromatic look. Constructed with a leather upper, this Air Jordan 1 Low stays true to its appearance; its contrast derives from only different shades of Yellow and Gold overlaying panels throughout the model. Its overarching color scheme is subtly complimented as it sits atop a white midsole.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Another Mix Of Retro Colors Appears On The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 has taken the first five months of the year to appear in dozens of impressive colorways. Up next from its release roster is a predominantly off-white pair accompanied by summer-ready hits of purple, pink and yellow. As with previously-seen retro-style takes on Tinker Hatfield’s iconic...
Apparelnicekicks.com

Nike Dresses The Air Presto In A Muted Pink

The Nike Air Presto has seen a variety of colorways and materials since its debut in 2000, and this time it uses a velour material that hasn’t been seen since Presto VR in ’02. A muted pink make up the upper and toecap of the shoe, with a milky translucent...
Apparelnicekicks.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Arriving With Heat Reactive Panels

We’ve seen UV reactive paneling on Nike sneakers before most famously on the Civilist X Nike SB Dunk Low and they’re bringing it to the Jumpman on the Jordan 1 Mid. The white toebox, quarter panel, and collar with a black Swoosh, mudguard, and lace overlays look familiar to fans of the Jordan 1. The counter, ankle flap, and tongue logo use a high gloss leather that is heat-sensitive to bring prismatic colors to the sneaker. A white midsole with a black outsole and white tongue and laces complete the Jordan 1 Mid.
Lifestylekicksonfire.com

Coming Soon: Nike Air Zoom Type N7

Nike’s annual N7 collection will be releasing soon as today we bring you a look at one of the pairs from the lineup with this Nike Air Zoom Type. The Nike Air Zoom Type “N7” starts off by being blanketed in black all over the upper in a stealth suede construction. For contrast we see the addition of a tan leather on the eyestays with thick Swooshes on the side panels that are hit with a colorful embroidered outline. The signature N7 branding appears on the heels, tongues, and insoles while a thick white midsole and black rubber outsole wrap things up on the Nike Air Zoom Type “N7” that will be releasing soon for $150.
Bicycleskicksonfire.com

Coming Soon: Nike Waffle Racer Crater Bleached Aqua

Another eye-catching option of the Nike Waffle Racer Crater is here for the spring season as we bring you official images of the new “Bleached Aqua” pair. The low cut model from Nike is made from at least 20% recycled materials and comes blanketed in a vibrant Bleached Aqua all over the nylon upper while Speed Yellow lands on the leather Swooshes, heel tabs, and the stitching by the toe. Additional details include a grey suede on the toe and heel, white on the laces, tongue, and inner liner, a light blue midsole with speckling, and a colorful Nike Grind rubber outsole. Look for this women’s colorway of the Nike Waffle Racer Crater to release in the near future for a price tag of $100.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Total Max Uptempo Releasing in White and Green

With the upcoming launch of the ‘Midnight Navy’ iteration, Nike will also drop the Air Total Max Uptempo in a White and Green color scheme. This Nike Air Total Max Uptempo features Home Boston Celtics vibes due to its colors. Highlighted with White leather across the uppers while the same shade adorns the stitching and perforations on the toe box. Next, Green hits the tongue, top eyelets, heel tab, Swoosh logos, and Metallic heel plate. Lastly, a White and milky translucent outsole with Green accents finishes the look.
ApparelSneakerFiles

This Air Jordan 1 Low Features Corduroy and Suede

Jordan Brand looks to construct the classic Air Jordan 1 model with new materials for the warmer months. Next, we have the Air Jordan 1 Low that will feature corduroy and suede. This low-top Air Jordan 1 features corduroy on the panels done in a hue of White with lines...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit Goes Full White

Upon introduction, the Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit was excessive in its use of color, matching the embedded scraps with equally vibrant threads. But here, the brand is going against the norm, opting to dress the silhouette up in a full white colorway. Straightforward elsewhere, the sole is the...
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

Nike Whips Up A Tasty Air Force 1 Craft “Dark Chocolate”

With already a “Dark Beetroot” colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Craft imminent, Nike also will release a “Dark Chocolate” colorway to the updated take on the classic sneaker. Taking influence from the Japan-exclusive Chocolate colorway from 2001, the updated AF1 Craft uses a smooth Dark Chocolate leather upper...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Happy Pineapple” Covered In Cork

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has previously emerged in forward-thinking outfits, be they proprietary like Foamposite or otherwise like GORE-TEX. For its latest ensemble, Bruce Kilgore’s 39-year-old design has indulged in a predominantly cork construction as part of a yet-to-be-unveiled “Happy Pineapple” collection. Already boasting a couple of Air...
ApparelWired UK

Nike’s concept Air Jordan 3 RTNA puts butterfly tech on your feet

The Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art is just about the last place you’d expect to see a pair of concept Air Jordans. And yet there they are in a glass case, where they’ll sit all summer, just down Camellia Walk and not far from the Rose Garden and Waterlily House in Kew Gardens.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 95 ‘Bordeaux’ Dropping in Kids Sizing

Nike Sportswear will debut another kid’s exclusive Air Max 95 that comes highlighted with ‘Bordeaux’ accents. This Nike Air Max 95 comes with White on the mesh upper, tongue, laces, embroidered Swoosh logos, and midsole. Next, both Red and Black land on the nubuck that runs across the panels and eyestay while placed within the Air Max unit. Finally, 3M reflective detailing on the tongue and heels and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.
ApparelHypebae

Nike Dresses Air Jordan 4 in Pastel Pink for Golfers

Nike is continuing to expand its golf footwear offerings in preparation for the upcoming PGA Championship scheduled for May 20 to 23. The Swoosh brand has dressed the Air Jordan 4 in pastel “Sail/Apricot Agate” shades. Perfect for the fairway, the colorway boasts summer-ready hues to complete your fit. The...
Apparelnicekicks.com

Nike Adds To The “Move To Zero” Line With The Blazer Mid ’77

Nike introduced “Move to Zero” in 2019 in their efforts to move to zero waste and carbon with sneakers such as the Space Hippy line and Cosmic Utility, and Nike has added another Blazer Mid ’77 to the sustainability efforts. The upper uses a variety of raw and synthetic materials;...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 “Shadow 2.0”

In the past few years, we’ve seen remasters of some of the most beloved releases, a range soon to include the Air Jordan 1 “Shadow.”. The colorway — aptly dubbed the “Shadow 2.0” — may flip its inspiration’s blocking, but things goes far beyond alternating the black and grey shades herein. Instead, the look is more akin to the “Chicago,” with the titular color dressing throughout the suede toe, eye stay, and counter. The Swoosh follows suit for slight deviation, while the leathers underneath completely darken in full black. Laces, nylon tongues, linings, and the Wings logo dress to match as well, contrasting the true white finish of the midsole below.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

This Bold Iteration Of The Nike Air Max 90 Will Be Dropping Soon

Check out this new colorway of the Nike Air Max 90. Done in a bit of a ‘USA’ aesthetic, this iteration of the Air Max 90 is constructed out of a mesh and leather upper. It starts off with a Blue base that’s then contrasted by the Bone hits located on the Swooshes, heel tabs and rubber outsole. Making the ‘USA’ vibe come to life is the use of Crimson hits throughout and the White on the laces, lining, and midsole.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

A Monochromatic Colorway of The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Infinite

A monochromatic look lands on this new colorway of the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Infinite. This new iteration of the popular Blazer model is highlighted by the new overlays and the modified Swoosh branding. Taking a look at this new colorway, the model starts off with a smooth White leather...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Cork Surfaces In Coconut Milk and Volt

Yet another new colorway of the Nike Air Max 97 “Cork” has surfaced making it the third pair that we’ve seen so far. Opting for a clean and summer-inspired look, this Nike Air Max 97 starts off by being covered in Coconut Milk all over the upper in a textile and recycled poly canvas construction with a tan/wheat detailing on the inner liner. Cork detailing with colorful paint splatters wraps around the entire upper along with an embroidered cork plant on the tongues, wheat Swooshes on the side panels, and a cinder rubber outsole that is crafted from 9 percent recycled cork. Look for this Nike Air Max 97 Cork to release in the near future for $180.