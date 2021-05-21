newsbreak-logo
After perfecting challah for his family, this college student now bakes for the common good

By Alix Wall
jweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Joe Schneider learned how to braid challah as a child at Camp Kadima in the East Bay, no one would have guessed he would later apply that skill to do good in the world. Now in college, he’s turned his bread-making hobby into a way to give back. Schneider,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Common Good#Good Cause#Local Food#Food Drink#Work From Home#Business Students#Judaism#Cal Poly San Luis Obispo#Temple Beth Torah#Bbyo#Instagram#Slo Street Medics#The Mustang News#Nigella Seeds#Israeli#Camp Kadima#Challah For Hunger#Perfecting Challah#Baking Challah
