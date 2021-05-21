After perfecting challah for his family, this college student now bakes for the common good

With all the internship interviews, networking events, social functions—oh, and of course, the classes—coming up in a few months, all you college and grad students are gonna need more than a few back-to-school nail and hairstyle ideas to get you through the next school year. Actually, let's add TAs, professors, and teachers to that list, too, because getting ready for lecture, be it in-person or on Zoom, is a struggle for everyone. Whether you're looking for a new haircut idea (maybe this is finally the semester you try bangs?!), a new hair color trend for the season, or just an easy everyday style so you can give the messy bun a break every once in a while, we've got all the back-to-school hairstyles, cuts, and colors for you to try this year, below.