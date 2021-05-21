newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Memorable Moments: 2020-21

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coyotes inducted Leighton Accardo into the Ring of Honor on April 17 during an emotional pregame ceremony at Gila River Arena. Leighton, 9, honorary Coyotes teammate, "Hockey Fights Cancer" ambassador and a skater with the Kachinas Girls' Hockey Association passed away November 24 from Stage Four cancer. She was...

www.nhl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Conor Garland
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Jakob Chychrun
Person
Bobby Hull
Person
Phil Kessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Emotional Moments#Night Games#Fun Things#All Star Game#Legacy Coyotes#Career Year Young#Edmonton#The Anaheim Ducks#The San Jose Sharks#Tucson Roadrunners#900th Nhl#Ahl#Team Canada#Time#Team Usa#Nhli#Norris Trophy#St Louis Blues#Kachinas Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

Sharks Sign Defenseman Santeri Hatakka

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Doug Wilson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Santeri Hatakka to a standard, three-year entry-level contract. Per club policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hatakka spent the 2020-21 season with Ilves (Liiga) in the Finnish...
NHLNHL

Michael Bunting: Proved He Belonged

As the off-season commences, General Manager Bill Armstrong and a number of Coyotes players held exit interviews Monday to review the 2020-21 season, discuss summer plans, and look ahead. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Michael...
NHLchatsports.com

It’s time to really talk about Phil Kessel’s comeback season

We don’t really sit down and talk about the nitty gritty details of Phil Kessel as a hockey player very often. Even if the 33-year old Kessel were to never step foot on the ice in an NHL game again — which, given his impressively-long active iron man streak, is an incredibly unlikely scenario — he’d retire as one of the most decorated American-born hockey players of his generation.
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Adin Hill: Starting season finale

Hill will protect the road goal Saturday in San Jose, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Darcy Kuemper picked up a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Friday, and Hill will complete the back-to-back in the season finale Saturday. Hill has lost five of his last six starts with a 2.69 GAA and a .912 save percentage in that span.
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Goal and assist Friday

Kessel scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks. Kessel got loose for a breakaway tally at 4:53 of the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. He also assisted on Jan Jenik's first NHL goal, a last-second empty-netter. Kessel is up to 40 points (19 tallies, 21 assists), 112 shots on goal and a minus-17 rating through 55 appearances. The 33-year-old winger has one more game to get back to the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2018-19.
NHLCBS Sports

Sharks' Alexei Melnichuk: Loses first start in overtime

Melnichuk allowed five goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes. Melnichuk wasn't able to keep the Coyotes' offense at bay very well in his first start. In overtime, Phil Kessel lifted the Coyotes to victory at Melnichuk's expense. The 22-year-old goalie has seemingly been surpassed by Josef Korenar on the organizational depth chart. Both young goalies will likely have a chance to compete to be the backup to Martin Jones entering 2021-22.
NHLbleachernation.com

Reichel Wins German Championship, Hurricanes Clinch Top-Seed, Sunshine Series, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

There are still two games left for the Chicago Blackhawks this season — on Sunday and Monday at the United Center against the Dallas Stars. But looking ahead to the future, Chicago is going to be an intriguing team to keep an eye on this offseason given (1) the amount of cap space they’ll have to work with and (2) how many young players they already have in the fold (with more coming along for 2021-22).
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Rick Tocchet Leaves as Head Coach of Arizona Coyotes

After four years of coaching the Coyotes and only one playoff appearance aided by a 24-team play-in last season, the writing was on the wall that the team wants to move forward with a new bench coach. In a statement from Armstrong, “After meeting with Rick, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the club,” said Armstrong. “This was a very difficult decision, but we believe that it is time for a new direction and new leadership. Rick is a very good coach and an incredible person, and we sincerely appreciate all his hard work and dedication to the Coyotes the past four years. We are grateful for everything that he has done for our organization and wish him the best of luck in the future.”
NHLPosted by
Daily Herald

Coyotes expecting more changes after missing playoffs again

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong opted to stand pat at the NHL trade deadline, believing the Coyotes had the right roster to make the playoffs. When they came up short yet again, the Coyotes made a big change, firing coach Rick Tocchet a day after the season ended.
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Sets up empty-netter

Dvorak produced an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights. Dvorak made a charitable play, allowing Christian Fischer to tally his second goal of the year at 17:23 of the third period. The 25-year-old Dvorak snapped a three-game mini-slump with the helper. He's up to 26 points, 84 shots on goal, 44 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 51 outings.
NHLNHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Finish Season with Overtime Win

The Coyotes capped the 2020-21 season on a winning note Saturday night at SAP Center, defeating the San Jose Sharks in dramatic fashion, 5-4, in overtime. Phil Kessel scored the overtime, game-winning goal. The teams traded tallies throughout regulation in a wide-open, offensively-driven contest. Christian Dvorak scored twice in the...
NHLwiartonecho.com

OILERS SNAPSHOTS: A trying season for Tyler Ennis in his hometown

When Tyler Ennis was rehabbing his broken leg last fall, he surveyed the free-agent landscape and, while he had offers elsewhere, he opted to sign that one-year, $1-million deal to stay in his hometown. The money’s been fine. The time on ice, not so much. After 70 games last year...
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Ends year on five-game point streak

Chychrun registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Chychrun helped out on a Conor Garland goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Chychrun had two goals and three assists during a five-game point streak to close the season. He finished a breakout campaign with 18 goals, 41 points, 176 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 59 hits and 42 PIM in 56 contests.
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Pots pair of goals Saturday

Dvorak scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Both of Dvorak's goals came in the first period, and the latter was a power-play tally. The 25-year-old finished the season well with four goals and two helpers in his last six games. Dvorak established himself as a top-six option with 31 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 56 contests this season. He should be able to maintain a similar role heading into 2021-22.
NHLNHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Out of Contention After Loss to Kings

Record: 22-26-6 Standings: 5th-place, West Division. The Coyotes lost to the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2, Wednesday night at Gila River Arena. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention. Jakob Chychrun continued to shine, however, scoring his 18th goal of the season and recording his team-leading 39th point. The pain of...
NHLNHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Battle Back for One Point

Record: 22-24-6 Standings: 5th-place, West Division. The Coyotes rallied for two, third period goals to force overtime Saturday night at Gila River Arena, but ultimately fell to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2. Arizona was victimized by a too-many-men infraction midway through overtime. Vegas scored the game-deciding goal on the ensuing...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Coyotes, Seguin, Hintz, Lightning, Ryan

The Arizona Coyotes and head coach Rick Tocchet have mutually parted ways and the team announced they will begin the search for their next head coach immediately. However, knowing that Arizona is struggling financially, it’s seems likely that the team will be looking at cheaper options for their head coach.
NHLNHL

Coyotes eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Kings

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Anze Kopitar became the 91st player in NHL history to score 1,000 points with an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. "It's very exciting," Kopitar said. "My heart's still racing." Arizona was eliminated...
NHLSports Illustrated

Jakob Chychrun is Making a Case for the Norris Trophy

Jakob Chychrun has finally found his groove this season in Arizona, living up to the potential once set upon him as a top prospect. He's been so good, in fact, that he deserves some award consideration later this year. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to...