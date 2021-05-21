Memorable Moments: 2020-21

After four years of coaching the Coyotes and only one playoff appearance aided by a 24-team play-in last season, the writing was on the wall that the team wants to move forward with a new bench coach. In a statement from Armstrong, “After meeting with Rick, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the club,” said Armstrong. “This was a very difficult decision, but we believe that it is time for a new direction and new leadership. Rick is a very good coach and an incredible person, and we sincerely appreciate all his hard work and dedication to the Coyotes the past four years. We are grateful for everything that he has done for our organization and wish him the best of luck in the future.”