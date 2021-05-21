newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Martha Stewart Is Hosting A Vegan Wine Tasting For The Humane Society: Here’s What You Need To Know About Vegan Wine Tasting

By Robin Raven
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ferdinando Mucerino is the vegan sommelier of the upcoming A Taste of Rescue! Event on May 26 that’s being hosted by Martha Stewart to benefit the Humane Society of the United States. Kitty Block, the president and CEO of the HSUS, is excited to have him on board. She explained, “Vegan wine is a bit of an unknown among wine enthusiasts, which is why we are excited that one of the top sommeliers has lent his expertise to this event. With all the gourmet plant-based food options being offered now, it’s exciting to be able to pair those with great vegan wine.”

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

189K+
Followers
48K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#New Wine#Wine Cellars#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian Wine#Red Wine#Humane Society#Hsus#Martha Stewart Wine Co#The Humane Society#European#The Old Vine Zinfandel#Mastroberardino#Facebook#Vegan Wine Tasting#Vegan Wine Lovers#Tasting Wine#Fantastic Vegan Wines#Wine Tasting Skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Rosé Wine

For the last few years, you would be hard-pressed not to hear the chant of "yes way rosé" or "rosé all day," as late spring turns into summer. While the pink drink has spawned a lifestyle for summer sipping, this type is actually one that winemakers — and wine drinkers — take seriously.
Littleton, NHnewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Chang Thai owner featured on Martha Stewart's 'Chopped'

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Owner of Littleton's popular Chang Thai restaurant, Emshika Alberini made her debut appearance on the Food Network's show 'Chopped' Martha Rules. Hosting the show was Martha Stewart, a familiar face to all those in the world of cooking. Alberini competed against 16 other chefs for a chance to win $50,000.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

We Tried All the Vegan Meal Kits and Here’s What Happened

How many vegan-friendly meal kits can you list off the top of your head? When we embarked on this project, we assumed there were maybe half a dozen. After doing our research, we were shocked to find that you need more than two hands to count them all. Given a small staff and limited fridge space, we narrowed it down to 13, divided up the “work,” and began sampling. Some blew us away, others were about as expected, and all delivered on the promise of plant-based convenience. Whether you’re looking for a quick frozen option or a freshly prepared, locally sourced meal, there is a vegan meal kit for you. We tried them all, and here are our thoughts.
San Diego, CACoast News

Taste of Wine: Welcome back Vittorio’s to Taste of Wine

During the dark days of the pandemic, Victor Magalhaes, of Vittorio’s Restaurant in Carmel Valley, did whatever was necessary to keep his core customers happy. Generous price reduction events, pickup and delivery and nightly specials all helped while he waited for things to get better before planning his return to wine and food events.
AnimalsPosted by
E! News

Martha Stewart Wants You to Know She Does Not Have 16 Peacocks

Watch: How Martha Stewart's Living a Hot Girl Summer in Quarantine. Martha Stewart will always defend her beloved feathery friends. On Saturday, May 16, the television personality took to social media to give her thoughts on a New York Post article about fellow peacock owner Sean Flynn, who recently wrote the book Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World's Most Magnificent Bird. The article mentions Martha as the owner of 16 peacocks, who roam freely on her farm. As she pointed out on Twitter, however, that wasn't exactly the truth.
Food & DrinksThe Guardian

Waitrose has a wine for you – whatever your taste in curtains

David Nieuwoudt Ghost Corner Semillon, Elim, South Africa 2017 (£16.99, Waitrose) Dear old John Lewis is never knowingly underrepresented in the culture wars. Is it posh? Or – the shame of it – merely aspirational? That of course depends, depressingly, on your own class background and bank account. The retailer’s wine department certainly seems to work as a class barometer in the same way as its home furnishings division has been during the recent events involving the PM’s domestic arrangements: it seems posh to most of us, but rather more mundane if you’re more used to buying your wine by the case from a St James’s Street merchant. In reality, Waitrose’s buyers are very good at doing things at both ends of the spectrum – the very cheap and the very “fine” (AKA expensive) – and absolutely excellent at some of the pricepoints (£10 to £25) in between. David Nieuwoudt’s complex melding of leafy-greeness, minerals and ripe fruitiness from the South African ocean cool-climate enclave of Elim is very much proof of the latter.
Drinksvegnews.com

16 Bottles of Summer-Ready Vegan Wine You Can Get Delivered

There’s nothing better on a beautiful, warm evening than pouring yourself a glass of chilled bubbly and kicking up your feet. But sometimes that bubbly uses animal by-products in its clarifying process … which is the last thing we want in our wine. Luckily these bottles are all 100-percent vegan and, even better, you can order them online.
Drinksflicksandfood.com

Copa Wine Bar is Hosting a Killer Summer Wine Tasting

Cope Wine Bar, a Stone Oak Wine Bar is Hosting an Italian Summer Wine Tasting May 19th. Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room located at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 704, San Antonio, Texas 78258, invites guests to experience wines from across Italy with their Italian Summer Wine Tasting on Wednesday, May 19th from 5pm-9pm.
Drinksaccessnepa.com

Mission wines a taste of the past

Long-time amateur winemakers often talk about the mission grape. You don’t usually see it in a commercial wine shop or on a restaurant list, though. Mission was and still is a grape available to home winemakers. The mysterious grape’s history stretches back centuries in the United States alone, and the grape is nearly ancient in Europe.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

Have Martha Stewart meals delivered with $80 off

What’s for dinner? This daily question paralyzes some people with fear. But what if a world-renowned kitchen guru guided you through recipes and provided you with pre-measured ingredients? Well, then, you would have Martha Stewart in your kitchen!. Subscribe to Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon meal kits and save $80....
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Boozy Arnold Palmer Is Perfect For Brunch

Boozy or not, you might want to just sit and stare for a while at Martha Stewart's perfect-looking summer drink. Of course, since it's the fabulous Martha Stewart, we'd be doing a disservice if we didn't share more about the original. Describes the chef of style herself, "Inspired by the Arnold Palmer, this make-ahead cocktail combines a zesty lemon simple syrup (which can be made up to two weeks in advance) together with bourbon and freshly brewed black tea — perfect for Mother's Day brunch!" (via Instagram). The star of this show is called a Kentucky Half and Half (via Martha Stewart Living).
Recipesmashed.com

What You Need To Know About High On The Hog Host Stephen Satterfield

With the Netflix series "High on the Hog," audiences across the world can explore the cultural significance that Black cuisine has on the American culinary landscape, while taking an intimate glimpse into communities that have held onto their African roots (via New York Times). Host Stephen Satterfield leads viewers across Benin and the Americas in this new show, providing cultural and historical context to the experiences he has visiting a variety of chefs, cowboys, food historians, and more.
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Grill-Ready Fajitas Have a Fruity, Tropical Twist

Grilling out on a hot summer’s day is one of our favorite ways to whip up a tasty dinner without heating up the kitchen. If that meal can then be easily put together and customized by each eater — well, even better. Lately, Martha Stewart has been sharing her outdoor entertaining tips and recipes (like her one-pan salmon and tuna salad nicoise) and she’s just gifted Instagram fans with another awesome summer dinner recipe: an easy take on shrimp fajitas — with a fruity, tropical twist!
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Sip, savor and sparkle all summer with KORBEL California Champagne

Warm days and golden sunsets are calling so add some sparkle with a bottle of your favorite KORBEL California Champagne and spring into summer with flavor. For a twist on the traditional, toast the season of outdoor adventures with KORBEL Prosecco, a fruit-forward sparkling wine featuring aromas of peach, pear and lemon zest known for its lighter effervescence and bubbly personality.
Paso Robles, CAjsfashionista.com

Paso Robles Best Wineries with Food To Plan to Dine & Wine Taste At

While I love wine tasting, I’ve come to find that wine always pairs best with the perfect meal. Paso Robles, known best for its wine country, is one of my favorite hidden gems in California. The area offers an assortment of incredible views, delicious foods, and most importantly, handcrafted wines that will truly blow your mind. Read more to learn about Paso Robles Best Wineries with Food below and be sure to also check out more of my favorite Paso Robles wineries here.
Businessmashed.com

Why Martha Stewart And Emeril Lagasse Were Sued For Their Line Of Kitchen Knives

In September 2012, the German trade association Chamber of Industry and Commerce Wuppertal-Solingen-Rumscheid sued Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse for claiming that the Emeril Knives and Kitchen Knife Set they were peddling had been made in China and not, as advertised, in Solingen, a city in western Germany that is represented by the aforementioned group. The Hollywood Reporter described the specific claims were for trademark infringement and for selling "various knife products bearing counterfeits of the Chamber's federally registered mark."
Drinksolivemagazine.com

The Wine Society wine subscription review

The Wine Society is a member-owned co-operative, and is widely regarded as one of the best retailers in the business, with a great range of sub-£10 wines as well as those aimed at the more well-heeled drinker. Life membership costs a one-off £40 joining fee, of which £20 is refundable against your first order of whatever you buy. Their Wine Without Fuss subscription boxes offer flexible plans to suit all tastes and pockets, while their Vintage Cellar Plans are aimed at more serious wine collectors.