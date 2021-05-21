Martha Stewart Is Hosting A Vegan Wine Tasting For The Humane Society: Here’s What You Need To Know About Vegan Wine Tasting

David Nieuwoudt Ghost Corner Semillon, Elim, South Africa 2017 (£16.99, Waitrose) Dear old John Lewis is never knowingly underrepresented in the culture wars. Is it posh? Or – the shame of it – merely aspirational? That of course depends, depressingly, on your own class background and bank account. The retailer’s wine department certainly seems to work as a class barometer in the same way as its home furnishings division has been during the recent events involving the PM’s domestic arrangements: it seems posh to most of us, but rather more mundane if you’re more used to buying your wine by the case from a St James’s Street merchant. In reality, Waitrose’s buyers are very good at doing things at both ends of the spectrum – the very cheap and the very “fine” (AKA expensive) – and absolutely excellent at some of the pricepoints (£10 to £25) in between. David Nieuwoudt’s complex melding of leafy-greeness, minerals and ripe fruitiness from the South African ocean cool-climate enclave of Elim is very much proof of the latter.