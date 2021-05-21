Martha Stewart Is Hosting A Vegan Wine Tasting For The Humane Society: Here’s What You Need To Know About Vegan Wine Tasting
Ferdinando Mucerino is the vegan sommelier of the upcoming A Taste of Rescue! Event on May 26 that’s being hosted by Martha Stewart to benefit the Humane Society of the United States. Kitty Block, the president and CEO of the HSUS, is excited to have him on board. She explained, “Vegan wine is a bit of an unknown among wine enthusiasts, which is why we are excited that one of the top sommeliers has lent his expertise to this event. With all the gourmet plant-based food options being offered now, it’s exciting to be able to pair those with great vegan wine.”www.forbes.com