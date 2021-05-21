newsbreak-logo
Rust is finally launching on Xbox and PlayStation, new console trailer Drops

By Editorial Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRust is finally available on consoles starting today. Rust, one of the influential early games in the survival crafting genre, spent more than five years in Steam Early Access before finally hitting PC in 2018. And it looked like PC was where the game would stay until earlier this year when it was announced it would be coming to consoles thanks to UK port experts Double Eleven. You can check out a new trailer for Rust Console Edition below.

