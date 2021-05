At $179, the 2021 Apple TV 4K is one of the most powerful and affordable products from the technology giant. Not only can it be used as an excellent source of entertainment for watching movies or TV shows, but the Apple Arcade service allows users to engage in some casual gaming sessions too. That is what Apple’s marketing executive Tim Twerdahl wants consumers to believe. He also mentions that despite the Apple TV made focusing on gaming, it is not designed to compete with the Xbox or PlayStation.