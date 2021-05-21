The Pixel 6 CAD renders have arrived: the smaller new Pixel in images and video
We just posted about the Pixel 6 Pro and right as I was publishing, I saw the news of Pixel 6 CAD renders appear in my feed thanks to a post by 91Mobiles in conjunction with @OnLeaks. I looked by them earlier as I thought it was simply a re-post of the Pixel 6 Pro renders. That isn’t the case and now we have some solid images of what we should expect from the smaller (though not small at all) Pixel 6.chromeunboxed.com