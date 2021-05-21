newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Pixel 6 CAD renders have arrived: the smaller new Pixel in images and video

By Robby Payne
chromeunboxed.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just posted about the Pixel 6 Pro and right as I was publishing, I saw the news of Pixel 6 CAD renders appear in my feed thanks to a post by 91Mobiles in conjunction with @OnLeaks. I looked by them earlier as I thought it was simply a re-post of the Pixel 6 Pro renders. That isn’t the case and now we have some solid images of what we should expect from the smaller (though not small at all) Pixel 6.

chromeunboxed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Cad#Pixels#Flat Screen#Google Glass#Google Inc#Pixel Phones#Video#Curved Displays#Curved Screens#Larger Phones#Onleaks#Edge#Awesome#91mobiles#Cad Renders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google “True Pixel Story” videos show Live Caption, Car Crash Detection

Sometimes, the features that OEMs highlight on their new devices can be better understood if you see it in action. That’s probably the idea behind Google’s new video series called “True Pixel Stories” which highlight two of the interesting features that the newer Pixel phones have: Live Caption and Car Crash Detection. Having actual stories of how they used the features in real life has a sort of different effect than coming up with the usual colorful and fast cut videos with pop tech beats.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

New Pixel 6 Pro Renders: That’s More Like It

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We have been dying to learn more about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, especially after we got our first possible glimpse at the devices via very unofficial 3rd-party renders. This week, we have new renders, this time from @OnLeaks, who as many know carries a solid reputation when it comes providing accurate CAD renders.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Seven great cases for your Pixel 4a 5G

This story was originally published on Nov 17, 2020 and last updated on May 17, 2021. Google may not have launched a Pixel 5 XL last year, but the 4a 5G is the next best thing. With the same processor, a big screen, and some cost-saving feature omissions (pour one out for wireless charging), the Pixel 4a 5G is a pretty great device in its own right. Even though it undercuts the Pixel 5 by several hundred dollars, you'll still want to protect it from bumps and spills. Here are our seven favorite cases for the Pixel 4a 5G.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Pixel 6 & 6 Pro leak, reveal wild new design and evidence that Google is really trying

Well, Jon Prosser has done it again and leaks of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now a part of the internet. We’ve been keeping an eye on his YouTube channel (Front Page Tech) and his personal Twitter account since the leak of the Pixel Watch, but there’s only been Apple-related news for the past few weeks. That changed today as Front Page Tech released an episode 100% dedicated to Google’s upcoming flagships – the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

New Google Pixel 6 Pro renders shed light on camera bump, screen size, thickness, and more

We've learned a lot about the Google Pixel 6 series of late. A barrage of leaks told us about its camera specifications and design. Initially, the renders seem a bit outlandish, more so because of their origin. We now have further proof that they are accurate. Renowned leaker Steve H McFly, aka @OnLeaks, has shown us the Pixel 6 Pro yet again (via Digit India) through some new images.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

The Pixel 6 (and Pixel 6 ‘Pro’) may get a radical new design

Google’s Pixel phones haven’t always had the most standout designs. Sure, they’ve made some good-looking phones, but they tend to be on the subtler side of the design spectrum, and the company made minor tweaks between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5. That may change this year. According to leaker...
NFLTechSpot

Pixel 6 renders suggest a major redesign for Google's upcoming flagship phone

Rumor mill: Google's phone ambitions seem pretty serious this time around. We've heard about the company's new in-house custom SoC debuting on this year's Pixel, and if these renders turn out to be accurate, Google could also be doing away with the safe, restrained design language that's been a hallmark of the series ever since it dropped the iconic Nexus brand.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera specifications emerge

Jon Prosser's Pixel 6 series renders have sparked plenty of rumours about Google's next flagship smartphones. Now, two leakers claim to have received information about the cameras in both devices. We should stress that neither has provided evidence for their claims, nor have we been able to verify them. Hence, we would recommend employing a healthy amount of scepticism.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Pixel 6 goes full cyborg in questionable new renders

Google I/O 2021 is set to kick off next week, where we’re expecting to see the Pixel 5a launch, but many Pixel fans are already looking to the Fall. That’s when the Pixel 6 is slated to launch, and according to Jon Prosser with Front Page Tech, it’s going to have a radical redesign. Part of the reason why many don’t care all that much about the Pixel 5a is that the phone is really nothing more than a Pixel 5 XL with another mid-range processor.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: What to expect?

The information about the Pixel 6 in this article is based on leaks and rumors. When the phone gets released, we will update it with the official information. Leaked renders of the Pixel 6 in this article are from Front Page Tech. The latest Google Pixel 6 leak kinda broke...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Google’s Radical New Pixel Smartphone Suddenly Revealed

Google’s Pixel lineup amounts to five generations of What If... But now things look set to change, radically. Following revelations that the new Pixels will debut Google’s own GS101 ‘Whitechapel’ chipset, a stunning new exclusive from prominent leaker Jon Prosser has confirmed the exteriors of the new phones are just as exciting. Furthermore, his information looks rock solid.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Android 12 beta might have revealed Google’s plans for a foldable Pixel phone

Leaked renders of Google’s Pixel 6 suggest a pretty radical change in design to the company’s upcoming flagship handset, but it seems that this redesign might not be the most exciting Pixel phone of 2021. According to 9to5Google, they have dug deep into the recently released Android 12 beta and found references made to a possible foldable Pixel phone.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

New Pixel 6 Pro renders surface, showing off seriously beautiful hardware

As Google’s Pixel phones are wont to do each year, the Pixel 6 is now leaking from multiple angles. Though still just renders again this time around, the early images and video come via noted leaker @OnLeaks in conjunction with Digit.In. There’s nothing shockingly new about these new renders, but they do give us some details we’ve not had up to this point about the Pixel 6.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Huawei P50 Series first look, new image renders surface on the web

Huawei is still in the mobile business. It may have given up the Honor sub-brand but the Chinese OEM will continue to work on and introduce Huawei P series phones. Business may be suffering as it is not our of the Top 5 in global rankings but it promised last year the Huawei P50 would still be released. A rendered image surfaced on the web in the beginning of the year. More images were leaked before the official launch. Much has been said about the phone including the idea it would come with Android aside from Harmony OS.