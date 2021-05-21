newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Petting Zoo Patron Gets Disease After Visit

By Danielle
Posted by 
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last thing you want to take home from a petting zoo is a disease. Unfortunately, that was the case for one Iowa visitor. The City of Cedar Rapids sent out a press release Friday stating that a recent visitor to Old McDonald's Farm located at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids has been diagnosed with a disease after visiting. According to the release, the visitor contracted a disease called Cryptosporidium, or Crypto, potentially from two sick calves at the farm.

khak.com
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Health
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petting Zoo#Patron#Center Of Disease Control#Old Mcdonald S Farm#Old Macdonald S Farm#Animals#Bever Park#Feces#Home#Kcrg Reports#Cryptosporidium#Crypto Symptoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Crypto
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Man Takes Cow To Dairy Queen [WATCH]

Just a typical day out here in Iowa...taking a drive to Dairy Queen with a cow. THIS IS NO BIG DEAL! Last week we introduced you to this iconic Midwestern duo, and it turns out they have even more adventures to share with us!. This hilarious video of an Iowan...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iconic Eastern Iowa Donut Shop Celebrates 50 Years

Donutland is celebrating 50 years in business in Eastern Iowa, and to say thanks and celebrate, they are giving back to the community in a big way. It coincides with the forthcoming National Donut Day, on June 4. We'll be sure to keep you posted on specials they're having for that occasion, but meanwhile, according to Iowa's News Now they've kicked off a fundraising campaign that will help a great local organization in the area.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Airport Suspending Passenger Health Screenings

In a sign of life getting back to normal, the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) announced on Monday it will soon suspend the "Travel Well" health screening program it implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an increase in passengers and acknowledging the decrease in COVID cases due to more vaccination availability, officials announced that the program will stop on July 1.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Fish for FREE in Iowa Next Month

When's the last time you went fishing? For me, I think I was about 9. It was a treat because we lived in a small town and would drive ten miles or so to cook out at a friend's house who lived on a lake and then enjoy some fishing.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is a Millennial’s Paradise

When you think millennial, what comes to mind? Beards? hipster glasses? Casual attire? All the above? Well, perhaps. I'm now 39 and right in that odd Gen-X/mellenial range. Not to go off on a tangent, but the always accurate Wikipedia defines a millennial as a person born between 1981 and 1996. I was born in '82 so, that's why I'm a fringer. Anyways, I have no long beard nor hipster glasses, but I am of the mindset that the state of Iowa is the perfect place for a millennial to live.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Police Dept. Hosting Free Car Safety Seat Inspections

With the pandemic making parents' busy lives even busier, KCRG shares an important reminder from the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Now that families are ramping up travel plans and getting back to normal life as they knew it, you need to get the car safety seat in check. Nearly two-thirds of families improperly install their car safety seats and although Child Passenger Safety Tech Angela Tastad says lots of parents are diligent about getting it done annually, getting it done right fell even further down the backburner due to the pandemic.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Derecho Is Focus of New Weather Channel Documentary [WATCH]

August 10, 2020 is one of those dates that will stick with everyone in the central part of Iowa for the rest of their lives. The derecho, or land hurricane, left a monstrous path across the center of the state. One that we're still cleaning up, nine months later. Now, the Weather Channel has produced an hour-long documentary showing the world what we all experienced on that fateful day.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Largest Manufacturing Employer Rebounds From 2020

2020 was a difficult year for many Iowans. Health issues and empoyment issues were the two major issues associated with COVID-19. While health is always the most important, employment needs to be high on any family's list as we all need to pay the bills and keep food on our tables. If you are an employee of John Deere, Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer, 2021 has been kind to your employer so far.
Mississippi StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Man Drowns While Swimming In Mississippi River With His Grandkids

An outing with the grandkids turned tragic for a Wisconsin family Saturday afternoon, May 22, when a man drowned. According to KWWL, the Grant County (Wisconsin) Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The call was regarding a possible drowning victim, around a mile north of the Potosi Point. That's located not far from Balltown, Iowa, on the Wisconson side of the Mississippi River.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Hold Up! We DID Have Prehistoric Life in Iowa

When I was a kid and learned about dinosaurs and other various prehistoric creatures, I was of course curious if we had any dinos I live. Now, as a child, my mind assumed these prehistoric monsters lived in a house, like me. Shopped at a grocery store, like me, and went to school, like me. As I got older I learned that's not the case. But the question remains, were there dinosaurs where I lived? So, did dinosaurs once roam the Hawkeye State?
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Getting a New Ice Cream/Gelato Shop

You'll have another place to cool off and enjoy some ice cream with the family this summer!. It was announced on Facebook this week that Luna Gelato and Ice Cream will be moving into NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids in the very near future. According to the Facebook page, the new shop will be located right next to Aroma Artisan Pizza "in the heart of the market." Actually, Luna Gelato and Ice Cream is an expansion of Aroma Artisan Pizza and is owned by the same person!
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Study Reveals the Cheapest Iowa City to Live In

This just in. I'm not an economist. The fact that my wife has to allocate an allowance for me should tell you something. However, I have found a study from people much smarter than me that claims Charles City is one of the cheapest Iowa cities you can live in.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Has the Most Disc Golf Courses Per Capita in the U.S.

Disc Golf continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Iowa currently has 311 disc golf courses with a population of just over 3 million – that’s the most per capita in the United States. That number is catching up to the number of regular Golf Courses in the state with 394.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Sweet New Mom Parsnip Looking For a New Home

If you visit SAINT Cat Rescue in Cedar Rapids, you'll find plenty of adorable kittens up for adoption. Kittens are a lot like puppies. Cute, adorable, and they'll often find homes before their parents do. So today, we have a mother cat up for adoption. She's done her job of having and raising her kittens. Now she deserves to go someplace special and have people take care of her!
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

People of Iowa Are Eating Eggs Wrong [Opinion]

I want to preface my story here with a simple disclaimer: it's my opinion. It's still right, but it's my opinion. Now, on to our eggsasperating story. Iowans are eating their eggs wrong. That is to say, more specifically, they're preparing them wrong. Before we get to the study and why (I think) it's wrong, a fact: Iowa is the egg production state in the U.S - this stat from the IDAG. Their findings show Iowa’s egg producers have nearly 60 million layers producing an estimated 16.5 billion eggs each year. That's a stat that's hard to beat. So, why do I think we eat our eggs wrong? Let's break the shell.
LifestylePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Quirkiest Route 66 Attractions, State by State

America is filled with hidden gems, but there may be no other strip of land across the country that offers more than Route 66. Stretching nearly 2,500 miles from California to Illinois, Route 66 is home to an eclectic mix of attractions that make for the perfect pit stop on your cross-country journey.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Coffee Shop is Opening Two More Corridor Locations

UPDATE 5/20: The Mount Vernon location is open NOW!. If you need a caffeine fix on your way to work this summer, you'll have a few more options here in the Corridor!. According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Scooter’s Coffee is planning to open two new locations in June. The one expected to open first will be at 3212 Mount Vernon Road in Cedar Rapids. It's located near Papa Murphy's and Bruegger's Bagels. The opening date is set for Friday, June 11th.