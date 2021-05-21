Cedar Rapids Petting Zoo Patron Gets Disease After Visit
The last thing you want to take home from a petting zoo is a disease. Unfortunately, that was the case for one Iowa visitor. The City of Cedar Rapids sent out a press release Friday stating that a recent visitor to Old McDonald's Farm located at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids has been diagnosed with a disease after visiting. According to the release, the visitor contracted a disease called Cryptosporidium, or Crypto, potentially from two sick calves at the farm.khak.com