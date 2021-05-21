Destiny 2 holding cross-platform multiplayer beta next week
Wizards of the world, unite. With cross-platform multiplayer due to arrive in Destiny 2's next season, Bungie are now ready to give the tech a big ol' test. Next week, they're inviting Guardians on all platforms to try a Strike playlist that'll throw everyone into the same matchmaking pool. That's not mega-exciting but you can earn a special emblem for taking part, and everyone knows nothing motivates the Traveller's magical walking corpses more than getting a shiny thing to show off.www.rockpapershotgun.com