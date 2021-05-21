Destiny 2 holding cross-platform multiplayer beta next week

The best thing for all multiplayer games is having as many players able to game together as possible. The healthier the playerbase, the longer a game can survive. Since many games force people to only play online with others on the same platform, this can complicate things. Chivalry 2 is gearing up to have complete cross-play across every platform. On May 27, the beta will start and players can all jump into battle together, regardless of their platform of choice. With this, you’ll be able to slay all sorts of people, even if you’re on PC and they’re on console.