Destiny 2 holding cross-platform multiplayer beta next week

By Alice O'Connor
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards of the world, unite. With cross-platform multiplayer due to arrive in Destiny 2's next season, Bungie are now ready to give the tech a big ol' test. Next week, they're inviting Guardians on all platforms to try a Strike playlist that'll throw everyone into the same matchmaking pool. That's not mega-exciting but you can earn a special emblem for taking part, and everyone knows nothing motivates the Traveller's magical walking corpses more than getting a shiny thing to show off.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
