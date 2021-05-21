Microsoft Office for Android gains dark mode

Another update with version number 13.2.652 can now be downloaded and tested from the official website of EPC Consulting and Software GmbH for Dutton Corrector for Microsoft Office. With this update, the developers have focused on fixing issues related to software certification. There are also regular updates and bug fixes to make the app more reliable. Updates with version number 13.2.652 for Duten Corrector 13 can be used with Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10 under Office 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2019 and via the update function ⚙ Settings ங்கி via automatic updates. Check Auf updates, download them directly from the EPC’s official website and test for 30 days. More information on this update can be found below or on the EPC.