Deathloop Allows Save in Certain Times; Retaining Equipment Needs Resource

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew details about upcoming video game Deathloop reveal saving feature and how players could retain their equipment in between runs. Arkane Game Director Dinga Bakaba recently talked with media outlet Checkpoint Gaming about their new game. He shared that “It’s quite a unique game… Even though I’m a AAA dev, I do play indie games that take risks…. It’s rare that we get the opportunity to work on something so fresh.” They are actually drawing parallels to indie-developed games, which are more of experimental, risky, but also new to players. Deathloop offers such things.

