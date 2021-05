New reports of COVID-19 cases continued a slow but steady decline in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 383 new cases of the disease Wednesday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 394 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 491 daily cases; two weeks ago it was 626. The seven-day average dipped to 371 in early March before rising again to 823 on April 14. It has been declining for the last month.