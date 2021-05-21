20 Memorial Day Deals You Don’t Want to Miss
Summer adventures are just around the corner! Check out this list to save on outdoor gear during the best Memorial Day sales of 2021. Now is the time — stock up on gear for a summer of outdoor activities. Save on gear for your next hike, run, bikepacking, or camping trip with amazing discounts on gear from REI, Backcountry, Osprey, Western Rise, Solo Stove, and more. If you can’t find what you’re looking for with these top deals, check out our continued list below.gearjunkie.com