Join Nick for The Fedora Sessions at FTU this Saturday, 5/22

By Nick Reyes
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 3 days ago
This Saturday, May 22nd, 2021, I will be speaking at Frequent Traveler University’s next virtual / online event. My session is being billed as Frequent Miler Solo Jams: The Fedora Sessions since Greg is away on vacation and thus I’ll be flying solo. FTU Online membership is currently being offered for $69 for one year with promo code 60_OFF_FTU_ONLINE, which is actually a decent deal for those who would ordinarily attend an FTU event since the online membership comes with both a one-time $49 discount for an in-person FTU, free access to Travel & Adventure shows where there is an FTU stage, and free access to online events for the next year (including this weekend’s session and the event on June 26th, which I will emcee and where Greg will join me for a session.

Colleges
BoardingArea

Attend FTU Virtual Seminar on Saturday May 22 ($25) or Free with Online Annual Membership

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. If you have no plans this coming Saturday (May 22), I highly recommend attending the FTU Virtual Seminar (tickets available for $25) or free if you have the FTU Online Annual Membership. The seminar starts on Saturday at 8am PT / 11am ET. I have attended a few FTU Virtual Seminars over the last several months and they are always well done, educational, and entertaining – and I am sure this seminar will be no exception!
