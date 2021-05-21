Join Nick for The Fedora Sessions at FTU this Saturday, 5/22

This Saturday, May 22nd, 2021, I will be speaking at Frequent Traveler University’s next virtual / online event. My session is being billed as Frequent Miler Solo Jams: The Fedora Sessions since Greg is away on vacation and thus I’ll be flying solo. FTU Online membership is currently being offered for $69 for one year with promo code 60_OFF_FTU_ONLINE, which is actually a decent deal for those who would ordinarily attend an FTU event since the online membership comes with both a one-time $49 discount for an in-person FTU, free access to Travel & Adventure shows where there is an FTU stage, and free access to online events for the next year (including this weekend’s session and the event on June 26th, which I will emcee and where Greg will join me for a session.