Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) finally has a mobile sportsbook app to go along with its growing list sports wagering assets after the company launched Bally Bet in Colorado. For over a year, the Rhode Island-based gaming company Bally’s has been cobbling together sports betting pieces via acquisitions and inking deals with professional leagues aimed at increasing the visibility of the rejuvenated brand. Through an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Bally’s name is on approximately 20 regional sports networks (RSNs), marking one of the most overt arrangements between a gaming company and a media enterprise to date.