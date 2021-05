The new audio installation “Sound on Mystic” spreads out over a winding 2-mile stretch of the Mystic River, with one end at Medford Square by Cradock Bridge and the other at Lower Mystic Lake in Arlington. According to Google Maps, a one-way walk along the route takes 50 minutes. Ignore that. If you’re going to walk one end to the other, block out at least two hours plus travel time.