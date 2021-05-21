newsbreak-logo
Museums

Museum Minute Presents: This Week in History (According to Herrman's Archives)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird Week of May in the Year…1880 – The Bates Co Record newspaper reports there are over 100 people in new Rich Hill, living in tents & wagons, awaiting the opportunity to buy lots. 1881 – West Butler (Depot Town) is rapidly growing. It has 4 or 5 businesses already.

