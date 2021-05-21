Museum Minute Presents: This Week in History (According to Herrman’s Archives)

Since its founding in 1988, the Tenement Museum’s walking tours of the Lower East Side have told the stories of the European, Chinese, and Puerto Rican families who made their homes in the neighborhood throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. But they have never included the history of Black New Yorkers in the area. The museum’s founders had wanted to incorporate African American histories when its first exhibitions were being planned in the 1980s. “In researching these tenements, they thought they were going to find stories of Black New Yorkers who lived in these buildings, and they didn’t,” said Kathryn Lloyd, the director of programs at the museum. “But obviously, that’s not a sufficient answer.” The Tenement Museum is beginning to address this gap with a new walking tour called “Reclaiming Black Spaces,” which focuses on the history of people of African descent in the neighborhood, going back to when Manhattan was a Dutch colony in the 17th century. The five-stop tour, which officially launches on June 12, is part of a larger initiative to highlight the Black history that the museum has neglected, which also includes an upcoming exhibit about the Moores, a Black family who moved into an LES tenement in 1869.