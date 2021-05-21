newsbreak-logo
Aspen, CO

Summit girls lacrosse loses 22-3 at Aspen

By Antonio Olivero
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team’s record dropped to 0-5 on Thursday, May 20, in a 22-3 loss to the Aspen High School girls lacrosse team in Aspen. Tigers head coach Samantha Lonsway said though the result was another lopsided loss on the scoreboard, the Tigers improved their quality of play from the last time out. And they did so with just 13 players, including only one senior and two juniors who had played before this season. Both juniors were injured Thursday.

Summit Daily News
