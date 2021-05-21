newsbreak-logo
Miami softball loses to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament

miamistudent.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RedHawks were able to score a couple of runs in today’s NCAA Tournament game against the Fighting Irish, but they fell a run short and lost 3-2. For the first three innings, all was quiet. Notre Dame and Miami each had just one hit, as senior Courtney Vierstra and junior Payton Tidd were locked in.

