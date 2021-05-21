newsbreak-logo
Rodeo Queen Contestant Haley Bolling

921news.com
 3 days ago

The Butler Saddle Club announces the candidates for the 2021 Rodeo Queen competition. The first of 2 candidates is Haley Bolling, which we feature in today’s Local News. Haley is the daughter of Chris and Pam Bolling from Adrian MO and is the 2021 Butler Saddle Club Rodeo queen candidate. Haley is a recent 2021 graduate of Adrian High School. During her time in high school, she participated in in various activities such as: Adrian FFA -She received 1st overall high score at districts this year in horse judging, member of the Adrian softball team, and is currently the President of the Altona 4H Club.

