Rodeo Queen Contestant Haley Bolling

What an amazing weekend for The Comanche Junior Rodeo! The gorgeous weather allowed the kids to really strut their stuff! We started the rodeo week on Sunday, May 2 with the Miss Rodeo Comanche Contest. Because of the previous rains we had to improvise a little on horsemanship and all of the components of the contest were held at The Stone Eagle. We had so much fun and even got the parents in on the action. The girls all got some amazing prizes and you could tell they had really been studying. The had a horsemanship interview, answered horse science and rodeo knowledge questions and then impromptu questions on stage. The judges, Hannah Gifford and Bobbi Loran had a very difficult job and chose Princess Faye Whitehead – daughter of Dan and Chantal Whitehead, Princess Ryleigh Rodrigues – daughter of Mercedes Rodrigues and Alex Isbell, Jr. Queen Mckinnzey Hidrogo – daughter of Keisha Clark and Jason Brice, and Miss Rodeo Comanche – Montana Forguson – daughter of Jimmy and Lacole Forguson. We congratulate all the girls and hope even more will come out for the contest next year. The girls all were crowned at the rodeo Friday night.