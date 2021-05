Blake Shelton proves time and time again that he's one of the most loveable singers in country music. Not only has he been one of the coaches on NBC's The Voice since day 1, but he has been open about his love story with pop singer Gwen Stefani. But as Mother's Day approaches, we can't help but swoon at how sweet he is with his mother, Dorothy Shackleford. Dorothy can not only say she's worked as a songwriter for her superstar son, but she helped turn one of his songs into a Hallmark Christmas movie.