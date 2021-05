Recently, dozens of Colleton residents came together for the first time in two years to celebrate what used to be an annual community tradition – the Walterboro Pro-Rodeo. The rodeo was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 virus. This year, however, the rodeo returned and was marked as a special event - and not just because of the rodeo’s return from the pandemic. The 2021 rodeo honored Tommie Derry, who was also called “The First Lady of Rodeo.”