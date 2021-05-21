newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity June 15

By Bill Plunkett
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers announced Friday that they will return to full-capacity crowds at Dodger Stadium beginning June 15. The Dodgers have 11 home games before June 15 and will continue with socially distanced seating while also offering fully-vaccinated seating sections. The first full capacity event since Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 9, 2019, will be a Tuesday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

www.presstelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Stan Kasten
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Atlanta Braves#Home Games#Night Games#The Philadelphia Phillies#Astros#Triple A Oklahoma City#The Chicago White Sox#Giants#Fox#June#Dodgers Ceo#Regular Season Attendance#Houston#Arizona Rehabbing#Non Baseball Fans#San Francisco#Sale#National League#Left Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry Steadily Progressing

The overwhelming majority of injuries the Los Angeles Dodgers needed to overcome through the first month of the season were to the pitching staff, but both Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry are sidelined as well. Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list April 9 due to what was originally...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Roster: Nate Jones Optioned To Alternate Training Site

The Atlanta Braves have optioned relief pitcher Nate Jones to their alternate trading site. Atlanta Braves fans seemingly sighed a breath of relief as the organization announced earlier in the day that Nate Jones will be optioned to the alternate training site. This move is most likely to create room for another pitcher that has a high probability to perform much better than Nate Jones has.
MLBfalmouthoutlook.com

Jones and Braves trying to find their groove

The Atlanta Braves are still searching for a spark that can propel them to playing consistent, quality baseball. The defending NL East champs have been playing .500 ball over their last 10 games and currently find themselves in last place in the division. Pendleton County righthanded reliever Nate Jones made...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Nate Jones: Takes loss in extras

Jones (0-2) allowed one run (zero earned) on one hit and two walks across two-thirds of an inning to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday. Jones' stats looked worse than they actually were Saturday, considering both of his walks were intentional. However, when he needed to record the final out with bases loaded, Randal Grichuk walked it off with a single. The 35-year-old has more walks (10) than strikeouts (7).
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Nate Jones designated for assignment, Carl Edwards Jr recalled

After showing some flashes early in the spring, Nate Jones has been taken off of Atlanta’s 40-man roster. Jones allowed eight hits, six runs (four earned), and ten walks over 10.1 innings for the Braves, and while his 3.48 ERA isn’t too unsightly, his 8.71 FIP and 1.74 WHIP show how bad he was truly playing in Atlanta.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Dream Bullpen Trade Targets: Kennedy, Staumont, Hader, More; LA Signs Nate Jones

The Dodgers signed veteran reliever Nate Jones to a minor league contract. We assess the move and discuss how Jones could have an impact for the Dodgers this season. Next, with LA’s bullpen decimated by injuries, we throw out our dream trade targets that the Dodgers should consider if they want to make a big splash including Richard Rodriguez, Cesar Valdez, Greggory Soto, Ian Kennedy, Josh Staumont, Josh Hader, and more!
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Claim Travis Blankenhorn From Twins; Nate Jones Signed

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Travis Blankenhorn off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and transferred Dustin May to the 60-day injured list in order to make room on their 40-man roster. Blankenhorn appeared in one game for the Twins this season (and one last year) before being designated for assignment....
MLBESPN

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES --  Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBsemoball.com

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Sign Free Agent Reliever Nate Jones to Minor League Deal

We’re getting into the early goings of wheeling and dealing season! Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly signed free agent relief pitcher Nate Jones to a minor league deal. Alex Freedman, broadcaster for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers dropped the info on his Twitter account this afternoon. #Dodgers have signed...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Hits Home Run In Rehab Game With OKC

Cody Bellinger resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, again batting second and starting in center field. Bellinger hit a home run in his first at-bat and finished the day 1-for-4 in OKC's 11-10 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate). Bellinger played seven innings in the field as he continues to work toward a return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#4959Los Angeles Dodgers#4960San Francisco Giants

The biggest surprise in the National League this season, the San Francisco Giants, look to win the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the two rivals meet on the baseball diamond on Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers got the better of the Giants in game one of the series, winning 2-1 in a classic pitcher's duel. The middle game of the series takes place on Saturday. San Francisco and Los Angeles are locked in a heated three-way battle for first place in the NL West, as the Giants enter play on Saturday tied for first place with the San Diego Padres, while the Dodgers are just one game behind. This preview was written before Saturday's game.