Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity June 15

Jones (0-2) allowed one run (zero earned) on one hit and two walks across two-thirds of an inning to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday. Jones' stats looked worse than they actually were Saturday, considering both of his walks were intentional. However, when he needed to record the final out with bases loaded, Randal Grichuk walked it off with a single. The 35-year-old has more walks (10) than strikeouts (7).