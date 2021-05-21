newsbreak-logo
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Clarendon County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Clarendon; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Clarendon County in central South Carolina East central Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Hill, or 16 miles northeast of Indian Field, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holly Hill, Eutawville, Vance, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Marion should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of eastern Central Orangeburg...northeastern Southeastern Orangeburg...southeastern Calhoun and southwestern Clarendon Counties Until 645 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor At 550 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Elloree, or 14 miles east of Brookdale, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Holly Hill, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee, Eutawville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, St. Paul, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 91 and 106.
Aiken County, SC

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 15 knots with gusts to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Bamberg County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN BARNWELL...BAMBERG AND ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Santee State Park to near Ulmer, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Barnwell, Bamberg, Denmark, Brookdale, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Rivers Bridge State Park, Edisto Gardens, Santee, Ehrhardt, Hilda, Cameron and Eutawville. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 149 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 101. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH