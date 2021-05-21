May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN BARNWELL...BAMBERG AND ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Santee State Park to near Ulmer, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Barnwell, Bamberg, Denmark, Brookdale, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Rivers Bridge State Park, Edisto Gardens, Santee, Ehrhardt, Hilda, Cameron and Eutawville. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 149 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 101. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH