Cohasset Pride Project Promotes Inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ Community
Despite progress that has been made, some of Cohasset’s LGBTQIA+ residents experience ongoing challenges with diversity, equity and inclusion. In response to these issues, a group of Cohasset residents has formed the Cohasset Pride Project, whose mission is to make Cohasset a welcoming community for our LGBTQIA+ members. We intend to do this through educating our community around LGBTQIA+ issues, increasing awareness of and support for people in the LGBTQIA+ community and raising funds for organizations that advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.www.wickedlocal.com