Coronation Street Spoilers: Jenny Connor Unearths Sharon Bentley’s Secret
Coronation Street spoilers and updates tease that landlady Jenny Connor will discover Sharon Bentley's secret next week. Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) has been on guard against Sharon (Tracie Bennett) since she returned to the cobbles after 22 years of disappearance. Sharon reappeared on April 21's episode to be reunited with her foster mother, Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox), after leaving a blast in the past.