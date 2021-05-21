newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre hard rockers Lifer release new single ‘Hate Me, Love Me’ from long-awaited EP

By NEPA Scene Staff
nepascene.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an 18-year hiatus, Wilkes-Barre hard rock band Lifer surprised fans last year when they reemerged with three new songs that even lead vocalist Nick Coyle said was a “surreal experience.”. Now, the recently reunited group is back with a fourth track that will be part of a forthcoming five-song...

nepascene.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drums, PA
City
Dallas, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lifeson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock#Music Video#Indie Rock#Rock Music#Heavy Metal Music#New Music#Woodhenge Studios#The Drama Club#Cold#Filter Crobot#Riaa#Mtv#Ultimate Cover Band#Nepa Scene#The F M Kirby Center#The Nepa Scene Podcast#University Drive#Black Star Riders#Dj For Lifer#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Peoria, IL1057thexrocks.com

New Rocker Zero 9:36 Dazzles With New EP And Single “Adrenaline”

So, here on the X, we’ve been enjoying loads of new Rock coming at us here in the River City since the kickoff of 2021. You know what they say, “If It plays in Peoria…it will play everywhere!” Right?? One of these new artists is Philadelphia native Zero 9:36. His new EP has been released, titled ‘If You Don’t Save Yourself’, and his new single “Adrenaline” is being heard right here on the X. Zero 9:36 has exploded on the music scene nationally, with 15 million total streams, a very impressive feat to say the least. And this was before his new EP was released! That’s amazing enthusiasm for a new artist. Zero 9:36 blends Alternative, Rock, and Hip-Hop into one raw sound that his uniquely his own. Exciting times here on the X! We are stoked to have such a strong base of new artists coming at us in 2021. And yes, perhaps someday down the road, we will get you a show to formally introduce his music to Peoria. Let’s Rock!
Beauty & Fashionearmilk.com

Addict. and Rewind share atmospheric new single "Love, Hate."

Italian artists Addict. and Rewind have shared a new single called "Love, Hate.". This breezy song provides an intriguing soundscape that is both layered and ambient. Instrumentally, "Love, Hate." is centred around dream-like, reverb-soaked guitars which float along surreally. They are accompanied by minimalistic synths, which are affected to create walls of sound. Overall, the marriage of these instruments creates an expansive soundscape that draws in the listener. It is sonically intriguing because it provides a lot of sensory stimulation with sparse instrumentation. Furthermore, the artists provide dreamy vocals that are drawn out in an uncanny fashion. The vocals add to the mystical mood of this song, creating even more intrigue.
Scranton, PAnepascene.com

Scranton bluesman Clarence Spady releases ‘Surrender,’ his 1st album in 13 years

It is perfectly poignant that veteran bluesman Clarence Spady chose to include his version of Z.Z. Hill’s hit song “Down Home Blues” on his new album “Surrender,” as the Scranton-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist has followed the footsteps of this soul/blues pioneer who created a combination of blues and contemporary soul styling that helped to restore the blues to modern black consciousness.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Felix Cartal Taps Karen Harding In Romantic New Single “Only One" From Forthcoming Album

Felix Cartal creates nothing short of vibes, exactly why he’s on his way to becoming a household name in the dance music realm. Now, the Canadian DJ and producer returns with his newest single titled “Only One,” tapping UK vocalist Karen Harding. This new release holds fans over until the release of his forthcoming studio album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People, arriving on June 25th.
Musicnuevoculture.com

Premiere: Singer-Songwriter Raquel Kiaraa Glows In New Single Titled “Release Me”

We have the immense pleasure of announcing Raquel Kiaraa’s new single, “Release Me” a scream from the heart that will resonate with the masses. The modern-day singer-songwriter has been defying genre thanks to her musical dexterity and clear vision. She follows up in style to her widely praised single “Dear Jesus” and its gorgeous music video with the sublime “Release Me.”.
New York City, NYtheknockturnal.com

Exclusive: Issy Wood Releases New Single “Fuss” Ahead of Upcoming EP!

Issy Wood, the U.K.-based painter, and singer-songwriter has just released her newest single “Fuss”. This release follows her last single, “Muscle” which was released in April. Both songs come off her upcoming EP “If It’s Any Constellation”. After releasing her debut EP, “Cries Real Tears!” in December of last year, Issy has focused on learning and exploring new sounds while writing her lyrics in between painting projects. “Fuss is a passive-aggressive song. Its relative simplicity is a sign of its confidence, as are the lyrics, which are allowed to hold the whole track in place. This is about somebody looking to destroy a person in the most British way possible: politely,” said Issy Wood. Issy is also a fine artist, originally gaining recognition for her paintings. She has featured in art galleries around the globe and her music is an extension of her continued exploration of artistry.
Musicmxdwn.com

Gorgon City Releases Club-Ready New Song “Never Let Me Down”

London-based electronic duo Gorgon City, which consists of Kyle “Foamo” Gibbon and Matt “RackNRuin” Robson-Scott, has released their track “Never Let Me Down.” The new release also features Hayley May, a singer-songwriter form the Yorkshire area. “Never Let Me Down” is an electric, upbeat tune that exudes energy and positive...
Musicloudersound.com

Steven Wilson releases new track Anyone But Me

Steven Wilson has streamed brand new song Anyone But Me, which you can listen to below. The song was recorded during sessions for Wilson's Top 5 album The Future Bites, but didn't make the final cut of the album. “This song was a casualty of Covid19," Wilson explains. "It was...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Vance Joy Lovingly Longs For The “Missing Piece” On First New Solo Single In Over Three Years

“It’s been a minute!” Vance Joy said. Best known for his 2013 international megahit, “Riptide,” the 33-year-old Australian singer-songwriter—whose real name is James Keogh—has been laying relatively low recently… well, until now, that is. In January, he was featured on “You” alongside benny blanco and Marshmello, which became an instant success, racking up somewhere north of 100 million streams on Spotify alone. Now, on May 19, Joy is putting out his first solo single in over three years: “Missing Piece,” a heartfelt indie-folk anthem.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream OKC post-rockers Speak, Memory’s new EP ‘Adirondack’

As mentioned, Oklahoma City math/post-rock band Speak, Memory are about to release a new EP, Adirondack, made with help from their former bandmate Bartees Strange. The EP arrives this Friday (5/21) via Clerestory AV (pre-order physical or digital), but you can hear it now; we're premiering a full stream two days early.
Musicedmsauce.com

Jickow Releases “The Nemesis of Love” EP

Jickow is back with a brand-new release on the DHB imprint, a consistent EP called ‘The Nemesis Of Love’ with featuring remixes from renowned producers like the German talent Mark De Pulse with over 400 releases spanning his career and Da Fresh hailing from France with accompanying iconic releases like ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Aquila’. With an unstoppable work ethic backed by a string of impressive releases, Jickow is definitely cementing his place in the industry especially with this new release which would prove a shame to miss out on.
Musicradiofacts.com

LILY ROSE RELEASES REFLECTIVE NEW SONG, “REMIND ME OF YOU” AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE TODAY

Lily Rose, “the promising new talent” (Billboard) signed to Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records releases “Remind Me of You,” available everywhere today. Co-written by Sam Hunt, Corey Crowder, Ryan Vojtesak and Ernest Keith Smith, “Remind Me of You” is a wistful song about coming to terms with the ending of a new relationship that ‘never had a shot.’ In tandem with the song’s release, a groundbreaking lyric video is available everywhere today, showcasing custom choreography and interpretive dance performed by some of Nashville’s top dancers.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Dusty Leigh Releases New Single “Take A Ride With Me”

Coming fresh off her debut album Roots & Dreams, Dusty Leigh brings sheer, sprightly rhythmic production to her first single, “Take a Ride with Me.” Listen here. A summery tune written by Nashville songwriters, Ava Paige and Corey Lee Barker, “Take a Ride with Me” is sure to be an earworm living in your head rent free.
Musicloudersound.com

UK prog rockers Jump release new video for The Heroes

UK prog rockers Jump have released a new video for The Heroes, which you can watch below. The Heroes is taken from the band's most recent studio album Breaking Point which the band released last November. “The Heroes is the opening track on Breaking Point and it’s our tribute to...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Hodaya Singer’s new single “Me Myself & I”

Singer-songwriter Hodaya Singer is releasing her first single “Me Myself & I“ from her forthcoming album with the same name, and we are pleased to premiere the new single. This song was produced by Gemini Muziq and the vocal was produced by Rob Kleiner (Sia, Labrinth, CeeLo, Andra Day, Foxy, and many more).
MusicPunknews.org

DFL releases first track from new EP

DFL aka Dead Fucking Last have released a new track. It's called "YRUDFL" and it's off their upcoming EP. The new EP will be out later this summer on SBAM records. We'll let you know more details as they arise. The new song follows a few songs that the band released on various compilations after reforming in 2013. You can hear "YRUDFL" below, right now.