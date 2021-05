When you enter a relationship, it’s all sunshine and rainbows. Why else would you get into a partnership if you’re expecting an unhappy relationship? Your hopes are high. You feel this is it, this is the one that will last. You’re getting along so well, he sends you such cute texts and your hormones rage even at the sight of him. Of course, those hormones make you extra happy and bond and the minute details? Who cares about that? It seems like every problem can be resolved. Except, you have been either fighting or brushing the issues under the carpet or both.