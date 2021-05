A U.S. Army recruit from New Jersey said he was just trying to get back home when he hijacked a school bus carrying 18 children Thursday in South Carolina. Jovan Collazo, 23 -- in his third week of basic training in Fort Jackson -- had escaped with his rifle which did not have any ammunition and was trying to flag drivers on Interstate 77 before stopping the bus around 7 a.m., Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.