Chef John's Chili Steak with Garlic Lime Butter Is What Your Summer BBQ Needs

When spring hits at Catbird Cottage, I’m thrown at full throttle into seedling-planting and garden projects galore. Not to mention spending time on our handsome deck, where we soak in the innumerable sounds and sights of nature all around us (forest bathing is a real thing). This means springtime food is best when it can be thrown together in a flash, and bring with it uplifting sustenance to get us back to the day’s tasks. This juicy, flavor-packed beef salad comes together in a jiff. When we learned our dear mailman is a Wagyu beef farmer (!), we thought it would be a great ingredient to experiment with. Wagyu beef is intensely tender, thanks to its lacy muscle-to-fat ratio, and this particular Wagyu has the added benefit of having been pasture-raised just five miles from our cottage, true to the traditions of the Hudson Valley. Do yourself a favor and make the dressing the day before, so you can literally throw together the elements and feast when you’re ready. Preferably outdoors. —Melina Hammer.