Although working parents have always known this, the Covid pandemic made employers acutely aware of the importance of child care for their workers and the economy. When the pandemic took off and schools shut their doors, workers found themselves scrambling to find care for their children as they juggled home, school and work simultaneously. Some were forced to leave their positions. It became clear that more than any other sector, child care makes it possible for Alaska’s workforce to show up, focus on their jobs and support the aims of their employers.