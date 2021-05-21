newsbreak-logo
Israel was defending itself while Palestinian leader did nothing to stop rocket barrage

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Regarding recent editorial denunciations of Israel for the latest conflict with the Palestinians, I’d like to give my view in support of Israel. Mahmoud Abbas was elected as leader of the Palestinian Authority in January 2005. He is 17 years into a four-year term. When Abbas indefinitely postponed the highly anticipated 2021 elections last month, he knew his citizenry would be angry. In a political deflection, he looked the other way as Hamas unloaded a barrage of more than 4,000 rockets on Israel, using decades-old cases of six Jewish-owned Gaza homes occupied by Palestinian families who refuse to pay rent as his justification.

