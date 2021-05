As much as we love Disney World, not everything that they try to pull off in the parks is a slam dunk. We’ve seen some interesting ride ideas, some weird snacks, and a ton of things that just made us scratch our heads (Donald Duck being replaced by a hat-wearing plant, anyone?). Today we’re breaking down the times that Disney World tried to do something interesting and it didn’t go quite as planned. Hey, we’re still giving them an ‘A’ for effort!