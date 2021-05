LOS ANGELES — The Sparks roster isn't the only thing that changed Thursday when teams had to trim their rosters in preparation for the season. Instead of returning to the court for her 16th WNBA season, four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus will retire and join the Sparks bench as a third assistant coach, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. In addition to clearing the 37-year-old's roster spot, the Sparks also waived forward Kristine Anigwe and traded guard Sydney Wiese to finalize their 12-player roster less than 30 hours before their season opener against the Dallas Wings on Friday.