Some decisions are easier than others as evidenced by the driver’s side door latch on our secondary vehicle. It got fussy the last few months and finally refused to work at all… except from the outside. Once in the driver’s seat it was easy to forget to lower the window before shutting the engine off. The alternative was to shimmy across the front seat and exit through the passenger side door. Walmart likely has a parking lot video or two in that regard. “It’s okay officer, I’m a pastor!” I’m not sure these days if that would be a helpful comment or one that earns a trip in a cruiser.