Cochise County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS The start time of the Red Flag Warning for today was adjusted and is now in effect from 10 am to 7 pm today. The adjustment was made to account for current and expected wind and RH conditions. The National Weather Service in Tucson has upgraded the Saturday Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...For today, most of southeast Arizona except western Pima county, eastern two-thirds of Cochise county and the southeast parts of Graham and Greenlee counties. For Saturday the warning is in effect everywhere from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward. * TIMING...For Today, from 10 am through 7 pm which should be the windiest time period. For Saturday, the warning is in effect from 10 am through 8 pm in the evening. * WINDS...For today, southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Local gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible around virga shafts or dry thunderstorms which are most likely from the Safford area North and East. For Saturday, winds are expected to be stronger at southwest 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8-15 percent rest of today and generally 5-10 percent on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

