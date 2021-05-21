Rabbit's Blood is a wonderfully grim animated short set in the distant future

Polymathic artist, writer, DJ and journalist Flora Yin-Wong sets her sights on the more experimental side of the dance floor for her Fact mix. Like so many of us, Flora Yin-Wong really misses the dance floor. Over the last year the polymathic artist, writer, DJ and journalist has been operating in a distinctly reflective mode, releasing her beautiful debut album, Holy Palm, amid the confusion and anguish of yet more lockdown restrictions imposed upon her base of London and putting the finishing touches on her first book, Liturgy, a hybrid work of abstract fiction and non-fiction that forges connections between “religion, modern lore, paradoxes, and delusions”. Created using a similarly patchwork approach, the 12 tracks of Holy Palm make up an intricate diaristic audio collage, with Yin-Wong weaving together deft Max/MSP processing techniques, carefully assembled samples and six years worth of field recordings recorded across the globe, from an abandoned Arctic settlement in Svalbard to a lonely radio signal in rural Chania, Crete.