Rabbit's Blood is a wonderfully grim animated short set in the distant future

By Popkin
Boing Boing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRabbit's Blood is a wonderfully grim animated short by Sarina Nihei. The film was released in 2017 and is five minutes long. The story takes place in the distant future, and is about a society where there are two rival groups. One of the groups is made up of ominous cloaked men, and the other is a bunch of human-bodied rabbits who live underground. I love the simplicity of the hand-drawn element to this film, and Nihei's unique creepy style. There are no words in the animation; just eerie sound effects which had me totally captivated and added to the film's darkness. This is a seriously cool, creepy, imaginative short film.

boingboing.net
